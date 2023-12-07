From one faith to another: Church of Tonga building dedicated

WEST VALLEY CITY — Tofe Nai said she and her congregation used to meet in garages, rec centers, and libraries.11 years later, Nai and other members of the Laumalie Ma’oni’oni Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga finally have a new place to worship.

“I’m thankful and grateful that we’re able to have this church,” Nai said. “Not many are blessed to have this opportunity.”

The church building was formerly a stake center for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Latter-day Saints leaders joined in support of today’s dedication, including General Authority John H. Groberg, a former missionary and mission president in Tonga.

“We’re just really happy that they’re able to do the things that bring more people closer to the Savior,” he said.

Other guests included members of the Tonga royal family and the president of the Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga.

“There’s a lot of people that traveled far to come over here for this event,” said Mo Tautuaa, who came from California to attend the celebration. “I’m just blessed to be here.”

Nai said she loved seeing her people so happy.

“Anywhere they go in America, they know that they have this as a home,” she said. “They can always come here.”

The celebration continues tomorrow, and they’ll have their first official worship service at their newly dedicated building on Sunday.