LOCAL NEWS

Santa, fire truck escort kids collecting gifts for a good cause in South Jordan

Dec 7, 2023, 11:17 AM | Updated: 11:47 am

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN — Already well into the ‘season of giving,’ a crowd gathered in a neighborhood Wednesday for a unique donation drive.

Called the “Charity of Light” by its organizers, homeowners put out gifts and food and neighborhood kids collected the items and placed them in a trailer with Santa at the helm.

“It’s just awesome,” beamed organizer Natalie Davis. “It’s just a good way to spread the light of Christ and Christmas.”

According to Davis, this was the 4th year of the new tradition that began as a way to get kids out to see Santa during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then, neighbors decided to make it an event benefitting a charity.

South Jordan's “Charity of Light” event. (KSL TV) South Jordan's “Charity of Light” event. (KSL TV) South Jordan's “Charity of Light” event. (KSL TV)

Davis said the donations this year would go to the Jordan Education Foundation to fill Principal’s Pantries which exist in Jordan School District schools to help children in need and their families.

“I think about these amazing people that we’re helping, I think about these amazing youth that come out and do this,” Davis said. “That’s where I get moved.”

A truck from the South Jordan Fire Department led and lit the way as the group rounded up what neighbors had left as others stood out for the procession and waved.

Davis said she was glad to see the effect the event had on those around her.

“We are just all involved at one time,” Davis said. “It’s wonderful.”

