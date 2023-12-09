Operation Homefront, Kent’s Market host ‘Star-Spangled Babies’ baby shower for local military mothers

SYRACUSE — The “Star-Spangled Babies” baby shower welcomed 75 new and expecting Utah military mothers on Friday.

The national organization Operation Homefront and Kent’s Market hosted the event. The event hosted the spouses and partners of a currently serving military member, either assigned to Hill Air Force Base or part of the Utah National Guard or Army Reserves.

According to Operation Homefront, the mothers received gifts totaling $600. The gifts included a personalized gift basket including baby and nursery supplies, a premium gift of the mother’s choice like a high chair, pack-n-pay, playpen or video monitoring system, and other child-care necessities.

“Welcoming a new baby to the family can be difficult for military parents-to-be who often live far from their extended families and support systems – and even more so when finances are tight,” the Operation Homefront press release stated.

The event organizers hoped the holiday cheer made it easier for service members so they could focus on welcoming the newest members of their families.

“My heart is so full to know that these military moms will feel loved and appreciated for their service and sacrifice as part of America’s military families,” said Kati Calhoun, Vice President of Marketing for Kent’s Market, in a written statement.