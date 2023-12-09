On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GOOD NEWS

Operation Homefront, Kent’s Market host ‘Star-Spangled Babies’ baby shower for local military mothers

Dec 8, 2023, 8:39 PM | Updated: 9:16 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SYRACUSE — The “Star-Spangled Babies” baby shower welcomed 75 new and expecting Utah military mothers on Friday.

The national organization Operation Homefront and Kent’s Market hosted the event. The event hosted the spouses and partners of a currently serving military member, either assigned to Hill Air Force Base or part of the Utah National Guard or Army Reserves.

According to Operation Homefront, the mothers received gifts totaling $600. The gifts included a personalized gift basket including baby and nursery supplies, a premium gift of the mother’s choice like a high chair, pack-n-pay, playpen or video monitoring system, and other child-care necessities.

“Welcoming a new baby to the family can be difficult for military parents-to-be who often live far from their extended families and support systems – and even more so when finances are tight,” the Operation Homefront press release stated.

The event organizers hoped the holiday cheer made it easier for service members so they could focus on welcoming the newest members of their families.

“My heart is so full to know that these military moms will feel loved and appreciated for their service and sacrifice as part of America’s military families,” said Kati Calhoun, Vice President of Marketing for Kent’s Market, in a written statement.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Good News

Santa delivering gifts to the kids....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Angel Flight pilots bring gifts, donations to Title I schools

A Title I school in St George is now heading into Christmas with a bunch of new school supplies, - toys for kids in need, and cash donations.

1 day ago

White House Christmas decorations 2023 (Farah Sanders)...

Eliza Pace

Utah couple describes the magical experience of decorating the White House for Christmas

When Utah's Farah Sanders saw an invitation by First Lady Jill Biden — on her Instagram account — seeking decorators for the White House, she jumped at the opportunity.

4 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Karah Brackin

Dozens of Utah companies aim to bring Santa to thousands of families with Operation: Santa’s Stash

Right now, dozens of Utah companies are coming together to make Christmas happen with the goal of serving 10,000 families in the state.

7 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah teen receives Congressional Award Gold Medal for outstanding community service

A Utah Teen has received a prestigious award from Congress. The honor took four years to achieve, involving hundreds of hours of volunteer and personal work.

14 days ago

(Screenshots from TikTok)...

Eliza Pace and Josh Ellis, KSL TV

Stanley brand offers to replace woman’s car after viral video shows cup surviving car fire

One woman tested her Stanley's capabilities when it was in her car during a fire. Not only did it survive, it still had ice inside.

21 days ago

Wayne Ursenbach army colorized Army photo...

Eliza Pace

Utah veteran, survivor of Battle of the Bulge, reflects on incredible 100 years

Wayne O. Ursenbach, a World War II veteran, explosives researcher, man of faith, husband, and father will turn 100 years old on Dec. 4, 2023.

28 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Operation Homefront, Kent’s Market host ‘Star-Spangled Babies’ baby shower for local military mothers