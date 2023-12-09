On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Family of 8-year-old girl seriously injured after second-story window fall shares safety warning

Dec 9, 2023, 4:51 PM | Updated: 5:28 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — The family of a young girl who fell from a bedroom window said they want other people to install extra protection locks on their windows.

Police said 8-year-old Alma Harris was flown to the Primary Children’s Hospital from her Eagle Mountain home Thursday night.

That’s where she’s being treated for several broken bones and a traumatic head injury.

Her aunt, Sara Cody, told KSL TV Harris was leaning against her open bedroom window when she fell.

Her mom was folding laundry in the room next to hers at the time.

“I just can’t even imagine being in my sister’s shoes, a whole floor away,” Cody said.

Making a full recovery

They’re hopeful Harris can make a full recovery.

“She’s the light and joy of basically anyone she meets,” Cody said.

8-year-old flown to hospital after falling from second-story window in Eagle Mountain

Alma Harris is a friend to everyone, and the older sister to three younger brothers.

“Happiness in a tiny body,” Cody said. “Always singing, always dancing.”

The 8-year-old is obsessed with the Utah Jazz.

The family of a young girl who fell from a bedroom window said they want other people to install extra protection locks on their windows. (The Harris family)

“We don’t miss [a game] if she’s around because she’ll remind us that they’re playing,” her aunt said.

Cody said Harris is a chatterbox.

“Alma loves everyone,” she said. “Alma loves to be social and communicate. She was waiting by that window to talk to everyone,” she said.

They don’t know who she was talking to when she fell several feet from the second-story window.

“They’ve kept her sedated to the point that she isn’t awake and alert enough to speak to us,” Cody said.

She said her niece had opened her bedroom window and was leaning against the screen, which gave way.

“Alma does have quite a few fractures and broken bones,” Cody said. “Most of them are on her left side.”

A neighbor walking their dog nearby was the first to help.

“It was a good thing the neighbor was there to be able to tell us she’s still breathing and she’s crying,” Cody said. “She was awake and she was alert when she fell.

(The Harris family) (The Harris Family) (The Harris family) (The Harris family)

Cody said her niece’s parents are grateful to the first responders and their extended family for responding quickly after the accident.

“Everyone was able to be here in Salt Lake by 1 o’clock in the morning,” Cody said. “We had so much family at the house and at the hospital.”

More information coming soon

Cody said the family expects to know more about the extent of Alma’s injuries very soon.

“She did sustain a few facial fractures, as well as a skull fracture, and then a clavicle structure,” Cody said.

Doctors are keeping her sedated for 72 hours following the accident while they monitor her head injury.

“We are watching her brain pressure, which is the biggest thing,” Cody said.

Her family has a message for anyone else with children. Cody’s sister Rachel Harris, Alma’s mother, said having locks on all of their windows wasn’t enough.

“Even though we have boundaries and we have rules set, children know how to do things,” Cody said. “My sister wants everyone to know, get extra locks for your window.”

Harris’ injuries are serious. Her family hopes their talkative, upbeat little girl will be back to cheering on the Jazz soon.

“We’re looking to stay optimistic and asking everyone to send positive vibes in whatever way that looks like for you,” Cody said.

 A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

 

Family of 8-year-old girl seriously injured after second-story window fall shares safety warning