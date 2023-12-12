Woman trying to recover thousands of dollars after a brazen theft

RIVERTON — A Utah mother is in the process of recovering thousands of dollars after a brazen theft in broad daylight.

Joy Thomas, 70, was having lunch with family at the Panera in Mountain View Village around 12 p.m. Thursday when she says she was targeted by a couple who sat at a table behind her.

“They’re so brazen, they reach over even with my kids sitting there facing them and took out the credit cards,” said Thomas.

Thomas had set her purse next to her feet while eating lunch, never suspecting that someone would steal from it in a busy restaurant.

“It makes you feel very violated and angry,” she said.

In a Facebook post that has now been shared more than 1,000 times, Thomas’ children shared surveillance photos they received from Panera of the theft.

Brazen theft

In the photos, you see the woman behind Thomas reach to the floor as if to pick something up, she then conceals her hand with what appears to be a scarf as she steals Thomas’ wallet from her purse. Seconds later, she’s removing her debit and credit cards and handing them to the man sitting with her at the table. She then returns the wallet to Thomas’ purse.

Thomas says the couple left the restaurant and within 45 minutes were charging her debit card.

“It’s so disheartening to think people will do that, I mean my husband and I are on a fixed income, and they proceeded to go to the Apple Store and charge $2,700 with of merchandise, which we certainly don’t have the money to go do,” she said.

Thomas contacted the Riverton Police Department who confirm they have an open investigation into the theft. She’s hopes by sharing her experience other Utah families will be on the lookout for this couple, and keep their personal belongings close while out enjoying a meal or shopping.

“They’re so good at it, I’m sure it wasn’t their first time,” said Thomas. “Just be so careful, keep your purse with you at all time and don’t take any chances with your wallet.”

KSL TV made several attempts to contact Riverton City and Riverton police to find out if this theft was an isolated incident or if other similar thefts have been reported in recent weeks. At time of publication KSL TV had not received a response. This story will be updated as more information is provided.