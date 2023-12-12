On the Site:
Kitty CrusAIDe announces 2024 Tater Tot calendar

Dec 12, 2023, 3:55 PM

The Tater Tot calendar from Kitty CrusAIDe....

The Tater Tot calendar from Kitty CrusAIDe. (Courtesy: Kitty CrusAIDe)

(Courtesy: Kitty CrusAIDe)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

MIDVALE — While the viral kitten isn’t with us anymore, his name and spunky spirit live on through a charity calendar.

The local rescue shelter, Kitty CrusAIDe, announced the Tater Tot 2024 calendar to continue the orange kitten’s legacy that captured everyone’s hearts.

“We were all so lucky to have this sweet little orange kitten touch our lives, and we are confident he will continue to make an impact on the world long after his passing,” the calendar page states.

Kitty CrusAIDe says all profits made by the calendar will directly support so they can keep helping cats in need.

The featured images of Tater Tot in the 2024 calendar. (Courtesy: Kitty CrusAIDe)

The featured images of Tater Tot in the 2024 calendar. (Courtesy: Kitty CrusAIDe)

The orange spunky kitten

Tater Tot gained attention after a viral TikTok post by Kitty CrusAIDe documenting his recovery and experience in the shelter. The orange kitten was known for his grumpy face and never-give-up attitude of walking around in splints.

According to Kitty CrusAIDe, a dog found Tater Tot, and the cat was brought to a neighbor of one of the organization’s volunteers in Fairview. He had four deformed legs and a cleft palate, which would have made it unlikely for him to survive in the wild.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kitty CrusAIDe (@kittycrusaide)


Sadly, on Aug 2, Kitty CrusAIDe said that Tater Tot died after complications with his recovery.

“This tiny little potato has had such a profound impact on my heart, and I am so unbelievably happy I got to share him with the entire world,” Tater Tot’s foster mom Ash Houghton, said in a Facebook post. “What started as me sharing some photos of the goofy new foster I had turned into an entire community focused on kindness, humor and compassion. I am astounded at the reach Tater Tot’s story had, and I cannot express to you just how incredible it has been to see how he has impacted the world.”

You can visit this website to purchase the calendar and support Kitty CrusAIDe.

Kitty CrusAIDe announces 2024 Tater Tot calendar