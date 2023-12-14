On the Site:
Get Gephardt helps Riverton couple who say they're stuck paying for two smartphones they didn't order

Dec 13, 2023, 11:04 PM | Updated: 11:06 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT & SLOAN SCHRAGE, KSL TV


RIVERTON — Imagine paying for two smartphones a wireless company sent you by some mistake they won’t fix. When it happened to a Riverton couple, they decided to Get Gephardt.

When Fred and Lori Smith found a wireless deal too good to pass up, they made the switch.

“We switched from T-Mobile to Xfinity,” said Fred Smith.

The deal included two new iPhones. The thing is: they received four iPhones by mistake.

“I sent the two back right away,” he said.

A monthly bill

But six weeks later, Xfinity also sent something back – a monthly charge of $93, the Smiths estimate, for those two extra iPhones and their protection plans.

“The phones are on a payment plan for 24 months, and so we’re getting charged,” Fred Smith said.

Now, this happened in January. And despite all their calls and sending Xfinity the tracking number showing Xfinity received the phones just days later, the Smiths couldn’t get anywhere. Though, there was a brief glimmer of hope in July.

“They said that they would issue a credit and that credit has never been issued,” Fred Smith said.

So, nearly a year after returning the phones, the Smiths estimate they’ve paid Xfinity just shy of $1,000 for two phones they’ve never owned.

“It just gets frustrating, where we just get ignored.”

Fearing they’re stuck with this for another year, they called the KSL Investigators. We contacted Xfinity to ask why the Smiths can’t get this fixed after almost a year. We didn’t get an answer to that, but within two days the Smiths finally got their resolution, and then some. They say Xfinity credited them $2,000 for the phones and a missed sign-up rebate.

Getting here, has been a long road.

“If we would have known this, I would have kept the two phones and sold them,” Lori Smith laughed

Federal law says companies cannot send you stuff you didn’t order, and then demand payment. Still, keeping records of your orders will help you greatly: from order confirmations and receipts to any emails and tracking numbers.

