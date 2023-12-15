On the Site:
Arrest made after employee seriously hurt while trying to stop robbery

Dec 14, 2023, 5:57 PM | Updated: 6:23 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


FARR WEST  — A Weber County man is recovering from serious injuries after being hit by a truck while trying to stop a robbery at the CAL Ranch Stores in Farr West.

“This case initially came into us as a traffic accident, where a vehicle had stuck a pedestrian,” said Sgt. Sean Endsley, with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office. “Once deputies arrived, we quickly learned there was more to this story.”

Endsley says employees at the store reported seeing the suspect stealing tools, when the 65-year-old employee confronted the suspect in the parking lot, he says he got into his truck and hit the employee as he drove away.

“This is a violent crime,” he said. “He (victim) had a head injury, a facial laceration, and after being transported to the hospital, it sounds like possible broken bones and bruised ribs. “

On Wednesday night, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office released photos of suspect, the truck, and a passenger in the truck, taken by security cameras at the C-A-L Ranch Stores

By Thursday afternoon, the truck was located by Ogden Police near 21st and Wall Avenue. The suspect, as well as the passenger were arrested a short time later at another location. Endsley said the two will likely be booked into the Weber County Jail for robbery.

“In this case the vehicle is the weapon,” Endsley said.

