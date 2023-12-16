On the Site:
Lt. Gov. Henderson says her brother has been safely located

Dec 16, 2023, 3:38 PM | Updated: 3:46 pm

53-year-old Brian Hulse, the brother of Utah's lieutenant governor, Deidre Henderson....

53-year-old Brian Hulse, the brother of Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson has been safely located after going missing earlier in the week. (Deidre Henderson)

(Deidre Henderson)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson announced Saturday afternoon her brother, who had gone missing earlier in the week, has been found.

In a post on X Saturday afternoon, Henderson said her brother has been located and is safe.

Brian Hulse, 53, is a graduate student at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

Previously, Henderson had posted on X, that her brother was expected to drive home to Utah County on Wednesday.

In her post Saturday, Henderson expressed gratitude to everyone who assisted in the search, especially the police department at UNLV.

