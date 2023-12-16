Lt. Gov. Henderson says her brother has been safely located

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson announced Saturday afternoon her brother, who had gone missing earlier in the week, has been found.

In a post on X Saturday afternoon, Henderson said her brother has been located and is safe.

My brother has been located. He is safe. We are overjoyed, relieved, and so grateful for everyone’s help — especially the incredible officers at UNLV Police Department who have been so professional and kind in their assistance. pic.twitter.com/em74JCsHPU — Deidre Henderson (@DeidreHenderson) December 16, 2023

Brian Hulse, 53, is a graduate student at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

Previously, Henderson had posted on X, that her brother was expected to drive home to Utah County on Wednesday.

In her post Saturday, Henderson expressed gratitude to everyone who assisted in the search, especially the police department at UNLV.

