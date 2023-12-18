On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

TSA: Passengers should double-check bags to decrease delays during holiday rush

Dec 18, 2023, 2:10 PM | Updated: 2:11 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN AND MARY CULBERTSON, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY During the busy holiday season, the Transportation Security Administration at the Salt Lake City International Airport is reminding flight passengers to save everyone time by checking their bags for items that do not meet guidelines. 

From now until Jan. 3, nearly 500,000 people are expected to make their way through the airport. That swell of foot traffic means more passengers through security. 

A table displaying confiscated items by TSA at Salt Lake City International Airport on Dec. 18, 2023. (KSL TV)

A table displaying confiscated items by TSA at Salt Lake City International Airport on Dec. 18, 2023. (KSL TV)

TSA said it expects to screen more than 429,000 people through the airport’s security checkpoint during the holidays in 2023. Given the holiday circumstances, the last thing anyone on the premises wants is delays in the security line.

TSA said bringing prohibited items in a carry-on bag is the number one culprit for slowing down the line. It said it could add anywhere from five to 10 minutes to the wait time or completely stop the line.

As for what is prohibited, if you can think of it, TSA has probably seen it. Some of the items that have been stopped in security at the SLC Airport include knives, machetes, multi-use tools with knives, and liquids that do not meet the guideline amount. Steven Solis, lead TSA officer in Salt Lake City, said he has seen a lot.

“This is a machete. We don’t want machetes going on the cabin of a plane,” Solis said.

TSA said if items are confiscated, people most often say they have those items because they did not know it was in their bag. 

“I think a lot of times, we grab a bag. We think it’s empty on the inside. Liners of the bags are dark, so are some of these things that get left behind from a camping trip or whatever they used it for last,” TSA Federal Security Director Matt Davis said.

Solis said it’s similarly important for passengers traveling home for the holidays with gifts in tow to wait on gift wrapping until they’ve arrived at their destination.

“This is just a prime example of being able to look inside if we need to — not having to open up any gifts that were wrapped,” Solis said. He said he had to unwrap three different gifts on Monday morning.

“We want to leave that to whoever’s receiving the presents,” Solis said.

TSA asked passengers to arrive three hours early to beat any rush and get through security with ease. Most ticket counters open at 4 a.m. with a few security lanes staying open overnight; security teams are said to be working around the clock to get passengers home safely for the holidays. 

To find a list of what’s allowed on the plane, visit TSA.gov or send questions to TSA’s socials on X or Facebook for real-time answers. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE (St. George Police Department Facebook)...

Michael Houck

St. George police issue safety alert on possible armed bank robber

St. George police are asking residents in Bloomington Hills to secure their homes due to possible armed bank robber in the neighborhood.

42 minutes ago

FILE: Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson (Phot: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson will seek reelection next year

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson on Monday announced a campaign for reelection in 2024.

59 minutes ago

Thomas Elbrecht, a firefighter for the Unified Fire Department in South Salt Lake....

Eliza Pace

Utah man given Carnegie Medal for rescuing skier buried in Neff’s Canyon avalanche

A Utah man will be honored with the Carnegie Medal for heroism, after saving a skier buried in an avalanche in 2022. 

1 hour ago

A tiny house was reportedly 'misplaced' according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Utah...

Mary Culbertson

Washington County tiny house ‘misplaced,’ sheriff asks for help finding it

A tiny house is missing or misplaced out of Washington County, Utah. The local sheriff's office advised the community to report if they see a tiny house or have any information.

2 hours ago

Ruby Franke speaks during a hearing on Dec. 18, 2023, in St. George, Utah. (St. George News/Pool)...

Josh Ellis

Ruby Franke pleads guilty to 4 counts of child abuse

Ruby Franke, a Utah mother who was once a popular family YouTube vlogger, has pleaded guilty to child abuse charges.

4 hours ago

Fog seen in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 18. (Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio)...

Adam Small and Amie Schaeffer

Heavy fog, cold temperatures hit northern Utah

Many Utahns woke up to heavy fog for their Monday morning commute. It should thin out and lift by the afternoon.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

TSA: Passengers should double-check bags to decrease delays during holiday rush