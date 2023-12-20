On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah mother urges other drivers to be cautious after being hit at red light

Dec 19, 2023, 6:07 PM | Updated: 6:30 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A Utah mother is holding her two daughters’ closer tonight after being slammed into by a negligent driver, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries.

“It was really scary to think about what could have happened to them if they were in the car,” said Amy Burak.

While coloring with her children, 2-year-old Tatum and 4-year-old Simone, at their home in South Salt Lake, Burak tried to conceal the pain she was in.

“I’m bruised; it hurts to cough and get up,” she said.

Amy playing with her two children, Tatum and Simone.

Amy playing with her two children, Tatum and Simone. (KSL TV)

On Saturday at approximately 7:00 p.m., Burak was on her way home from work when she was hit from behind while stopped at a red light at 3900 South and 700 West.

“I just looked in the rear-view mirror, and I saw these headlights coming, and they weren’t slowing down, and I thought, ‘Oh no, they’re going to hit me,’” said Burak. “And then he hit me at full speed.”

The impact from the 2013 Honda Accord caused a chain reaction crash involving Burak’s car and two more vehicles.

“It hit me into the truck that was in front of me, and that truck hit the car in front of him,” she said.

The accident that sent Amy to the hospital.

The accident that sent Amy to the hospital.

While Burak was taken to a hospital to be treated for back and hip injuries, the driver who caused the crash was cited by South Salt Lake police for negligence, following too close, and driving without a license or insurance.

“It’s really frustrating because he didn’t have insurance, it’s going to cost me a lot of money,” Burak said.

Burak’s car was totaled, and she’s now had to take several days off work as a bartender to heal. As a single mother, she says money is already tight.

“I get by, but I don’t have a lot of wiggle room, so having to take time off is hard,” she said.

The accident that sent Amy to the hospital. The accident that sent Amy to the hospital. The accident that sent Amy to the hospital. The accident that sent Amy to the hospital. The accident that sent Amy to the hospital.

Burak is trying to stay positive, especially around her two young daughters, who she fears would have been severely injured had they been with her that night.

“The kids normally would have been in the back seat, but I had some change of plans that night, and they weren’t there,” she said.

Burak says being in such a serious crash just days before Christmas has been challenging, but trying to figure out how to pay for the damage caused by the uninsured driver is overwhelming. She’s asking Utah drivers to slow down and pay attention to what’s happening on the road so what happened to her doesn’t happen to anybody else.

“It’s just so much, all at once, and it’s never a good time, but it’s not a good time right now,” Burak said.

A GoFundMe* has been created to help the family replace their car and pay for medical expenses. Burak says she’s grateful for neighbors who have already replaced some of her daughter’s Christmas gifts that were in her trunk and destroyed in the crash.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Operation Underground Railroad has filed counterclaims against Celeste Borys, who has accused found...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Operation Underground Railroad files counterclaims against Tim Ballard accuser

Operation Underground Railroad has filed counterclaims against a woman and her husband who claim the anti-trafficking organization failed to respond to reports of sexual assault alleged against founder and former CEO Tim Ballard.

20 minutes ago

LOGAN -- Cache County often captures some of the worst air in the country. That's due to it being s...

Mike Anderson

Cache County inversions capture high levels of ammonia pollution

Thanks to the geography and agriculture industry in Cache Valley, the area often has the highest levels of ammonia-based air pollution in the country.

1 hour ago

One of the Cottonwood Connect ski shuttles at the Utah Transit Authority Holladay Park and Ride lot...

Katija Stjepovic

Cottonwood Connect shuttles return for 2023-24 ski season

The Cottonwood Connect ski shuttle is returning on Friday for the 2023-24 ski season.

1 hour ago

A recent recall of Quaker Oats granola bars has a local nonprofit organization scrambling to remove...

Lindsay Aerts

Granite schools’ non-profit pulls 40,000 recalled granola bars from meal kits

A recent recall of Quaker Oats granola bars has a local nonprofit organization scrambling to remove them from about 40 thousand meal kits before students head to winter break.

2 hours ago

Utah continues to be one of the fastest-growing states in the country; however, it and the West a...

Carter Williams

Utah’s population grew by 1.1% in 2023. Here’s how it compares with other states

Utah continues to be one of the fastest-growing states in the country; however, it and the West are certainly not growing as fast as states in another region of the country, according to new federal data.

2 hours ago

First responders at the scene of the crash on 5528 S 1900 W in Roy....

Michael Houck

Motorcyclist in ‘very critical condition’ after hitting a car, Roy City police say

A 34-year-old man is in the hospital after being flung from his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah mother urges other drivers to be cautious after being hit at red light