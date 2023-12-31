Murray police announce arrest in shooting that left two people dead

MURRAY — Detectives with the Murray Police Department announced Sunday the arrest of a 19-year-old man in connection to a shooting early Saturday morning that left two people dead.

The suspect has been identified as Sobeth Noge Koki.

The incident occurred at the Brickgate Apartment Complex, located near 160 W. 4500 South, just before 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered one victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but later died from his injuries.

The probable cause statement identifies the victims as Laka Girah and Mojtaba Ahmadi. The probable cause statement further states the two got into an argument about how Girah had parked his vehicle in his assigned parking spot.

In video surveillance, Girah and Koki can both be seen carrying a weapon, according to the probable cause statement. As the argument continued, both individuals loaded a bullet into the chamber of their weapons. The probable cause statement identifies Koki as an associate of Girah.

Authorities took Koki into custody at the home of his parents. During a search of the home, police found a pair of shoes that belonged to the suspect that were worn during the incident, according to the probable cause statement.

Koki was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated murder; felony discharge of a firearm; reckless endangerment and obstruction of justice.