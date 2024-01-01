Occupants in a Tremonton fourplex are displaced following Sunday fire

On the Site:
Dec 31, 2023, 9:28 PM | Updated: 9:45 pm

Tremonton fire officials say the occupants of a fourplex of townhomes were displaced Sunday evening following a fire in one of the units. (Tremonton Fire Department)

(Tremonton Fire Department)

BY MARK JONES


TREMONTON — Tremonton fire officials say the occupants of a fourplex of townhomes were displaced Sunday evening following a fire in one of the units.

According to Tremonton Battalion Chief Chris Scothern, units were dispatched around 5:11 p.m. to the area of 2541 W. 500 North.

When crews arrived on scene, they discovered heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the building. Scothern says crews were able to keep the fire contained to the one unit.

The fire was mostly contained to a bedroom within that unit. However, it did spread over into another room, according to Scothern.

All occupants of the fourplex were able to safely evacuate the building. However, one cat died in the fire.

(Tremonton House Fire)

Scothern says the occupants of the unit where the fire occurred will likely be displaced for a while. He says the other occupants of the fourplex could return after an investigation is conducted regarding any power or electrical damage.

Scothern says power to the fourplex had to be turned off.

The investigation into the fire is expected to begin Monday. And Scothern doesn’t suspect foul play, but says he won’t know for sure until the investigation is complete.

The fire also caused the closure of 500 North for a time, but it has since reopened.

 

