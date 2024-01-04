On the Site:
Get Gephardt helps Provo man after years of package misdeliveries

Jan 3, 2024, 10:57 PM | Updated: 11:28 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


KSLTV.com

PROVO — Ordering Christmas gifts or just about anything else has turned into a game of chance for Travis Steward.

“You don’t get to choose how they’re going to send it to you,” Steward said. “It’s every single package. It’s 100% of the packages go there from FedEx.”

“There” is an apartment complex six blocks north of where Steward lives.

“You can see the address is completely correct for our home right here,” he said. “One hundred percent of the time, the address on the package they’re delivering is correct. They’re actually walking up to the wrong address and leaving it.”

Though those correct shipping labels show Steward’s street at 300 South, FedEx delivers everything to 300 North.

“This has been going on about six years,” he said.

Sick of having to sprint over and steal their stuff off a step or having his delivery disappear altogether, Steward said he spent hours on the phone with FedEx trying to get them to fix whatever glitch is causing those misdeliveries. When that got him nowhere, he drove to the local FedEx distribution center and spoke to two women inside.

“And these two ladies I’m talking to are like, ‘That must be a pain but it’s really hard to fix,’” he said. “And I’m like, ‘What do you mean hard to fix?’”

When that visit didn’t work, he decided it was time to call the KSL Investigators.

“I just want my packages to come to my home,” Steward said.

We reached out to FedEx’s communications team on his behalf. Via email, a company spokesperson wrote:

The safe and proper delivery of customers’ shipments is a top priority, and we apologize for the inconvenience caused by this situation. We are in direct contact with the customer and have taken the necessary steps to resolve this matter.

And, after six long years, Steward, hopefully, no longer has to fear that stuff folks have sent to him via FedEx won’t arrive at a doorstep six blocks away.

