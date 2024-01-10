Breaking News:
Weather Alert
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

MATT GEPHARDT

Ogden man says his bank refused to stop a wire transfer scam

Jan 9, 2024, 11:10 PM | Updated: 11:16 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT AND SLOAN SCHRAGE, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — Package after package from Amazon started showing up at Gordon Belnap’s doorstep. But he didn’t order them. He didn’t want them. So, he fired up Google’s search engine to find Amazon’s phone number and then called.

“This guy answered,” Belnap said. “I said, ‘Is this Amazon?’ Yes, it is.’”

After a brief back-and-forth about the packages, the supposed Amazon man on the phone blindsided Belnap about something happening on his bank account.

“By the way,’ he said. ‘Did you know that somebody sent $10,000 out of your account to New York?’ And I said, ‘What?’” Belnap said.

Belnap said he worked with the Amazon man on a fix until credit card info was demanded.

“I hung up on him. I knew that it was a fraud,” Belnap said.

Worried the man was doing serious damage, Belnap rushed to his bank, Wells Fargo, where a bank manager confirmed his suspicion.

“They pulled up the screen, and he says, ‘Yeah, they’re sending $10,000 to New York,” Belnap said.

Belnap said the transfer still showed as pending, but the Wells Fargo manager refused to stop it. Instead, the manager dialed up Wells Fargo’s fraud department and handed Belnap the phone. But instead of stopping the transfer there, Belnap said, they referred his case to an investigator.

“They’ll call you in 10 days,” he said. “In 10 days, my money is gone.”

His money was gone in one day. In a letter denying his claim for reimbursement, the bank told him it determined the transfer was done by him or someone who had his username and password, making him responsible.

Fearing his retirement has taken a permanent hit, Belnap contacted the KSL Investigators.

“We had a shot to stop the fraud,” he said.

KSL Investigators reached out to Wells Fargo on Belnap’s behalf. In a statement, they wrote:

As scams continue to change and evolve, we continue to improve our security measures and expand our education efforts to help our customers keep their accounts and information safe.

The spokesperson didn’t address the issue of stopping a pending payment, but on its website, Wells Fargo states: pending transactions are in process and cannot be cancelled.

Still, some good news for Belnap. He said that shortly after we contacted Wells Fargo, he got a call from an apologetic executive. And all the money that had been wired away was actually being refunded into his account.

This week, KSL Investigators reported on a website in federal banking rules that allow banks to not reimburse customers if they determine their customers provided info that allowed a scammer to do the transfer, even if they’re tricked into it. Plus, those rules don’t cover wire transfers.

Now, getting your money back in a case like this is not a slam dunk.

So, to protect yourself, go directly to a company’s website to find out how to reach them about some issue you’re having. Don’t trust the contact info you get from online searches. And never repeat passwords and passcodes back to anyone or give someone remote access to your laptop or phone unless you’ve called them first, using the real number.

Also, your bank will never ask you to wire money for any reason.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Matt Gephardt

FedEx had been sending packaged address to a Provo man to the wrong address for years. After speaki...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps Provo man after years of package misdeliveries

After years of a Provo man's packages being delivered to the incorrect address by FedEx, he decided to Get Gephardt.

6 days ago

The news around consumer debt has been bleak – data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York s...

Matt Gephardt

Consumer debt reaches all-time high, but inflation is hiding progress Americans are making in handling debt

The news around consumer debt has been bleak – data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows household debt has been going up and up since the pandemic, currently $17.29 trillion – a record.

7 days ago

$20 bills...

Matt Gephardt

How to avoid giving to a scammer posing as a charity

Charities all around the world are hopeful that you will be generous as the year wraps up.

12 days ago

Gift giving season is over and it's time to play the return game which, this year, is more complica...

Matt Gephardt

Buyer Beware: Some stores return policies have changed

Presents are now unwrapped and while there were winners, there were probably also some losers. Maybe you got something that doesn't quite fit. Maybe you got the same outfit as your bestie. Maybe you got something on which to jam that just isn't your jam.

13 days ago

Monday was it. For many online retailers that was the deadline to order something that will arrive ...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

There’s still time for procrastinators to find deals on their last-minute holiday shopping

Monday was it. For many online retailers that was the deadline to order something that will arrive on time to unwrap on Christmas Day.

21 days ago

Imagine paying for two smartphones a wireless company sent you by some mistake they won’t fix. Wh...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps Riverton couple who say they’re stuck paying for two smartphones they didn’t order

Imagine paying for two phones a wireless company sent you by some mistake they won’t fix. When it happened to a Riverton couple, they decided to Get Gephardt.

27 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Ogden man says his bank refused to stop a wire transfer scam