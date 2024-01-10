Lagoon’s ‘Primordial’ earns top national recognition

FARMINGTON — Lagoon Amusement Park’s newest rollercoaster Primordial has caught the attention of the nation.

The coaster has been named the number one New Theme Park Attraction of 2024 by USA Today. Debuting in September 2023, Primordial features a top speed of 40 mph and sudden drops.

Construction on Primordial began in 2015. And according to a news release from Lagoon, the ride currently holds the world-record for the tallest vertical drop track with eight different possible endings.

The total ride time is under 5 minutes. A ride on Cannibal, another ride at Lagoon, is 2 minutes and 30 seconds long.

“Primordial is a state-of-the-art, completely original, 3D interactive attraction with features not seen on any other attraction in the industry,” the release states.

In order to ride Primordial, an individual must be 36 inches tall. And individuals between 36 and 48 inches tall must be accompanied by a “supervising companion.”

Other rides on the list come from parks such as SeaWorld Orlando and Magic Kingdom Park at Lake Buena Vista, Florida.