On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

A mother and her newborn are recovering after a house fire Sunday

Jan 22, 2024, 6:02 PM | Updated: 6:25 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

LEHI — A Lehi mother and her newborn baby are recovering after a fire destroyed most of their belongings Sunday.

This fire started around 3:20 p.m. in the basement apartment of the home Myriam Carlos was renting near 421 W. 1800 North in Lehi. Carlos and her 13-day-old baby, along with her father, live on the top floor.

Smoke coming from the vents

“My dad said there was smoke coming out of the vents,” Carlos said.

According to the Lehi Fire Department, it appears a space heater possibly being played with in a kid’s basement bedroom may have caused the fire. Carlos says the woman and two children living in the basement apartment were already outside when she escaped with her baby.

“I just walked out with what I had in my baby’s blanket,” Carlos said.

Carlos says she felt helpless as they watched the fire spread from the basement of the home into her upper floor living space.

“This was my restarting point, I had worked so hard to get this place for myself,” Carlos said while standing in front of the home Monday. “I’m a single mother, I worked so hard to get everything for her.”

Carlos says she’s grateful for neighbors who have quickly reached out to help her get back on her feet. She says one of her neighbors posted about the fire on the Lehi Link Facebook page and already several people have offered donations.

“I have my little human to fight for,” Carlos said. “It’s hard asking for help sometimes, but the community has been reaching out through those posts.”

Items saved

On Monday, when Carlos stopped by the house, she found that Lehi Firefighters had saved a couple of bins from her apartment that had old clothing she was planning to donate. She was able to pull a few things out that she might be able to wash and use over the next few days. She says the American Red Cross of Utah has also provided her with emergency funds to buy a few necessities for herself and her daughter.

Anyone wanting to help Carlos and her daughter is encouraged to visit the “Lehi Link” Facebook page and contact the author of the post, donations can also be made directly to Carlos though her Venmo account @myriamc88*.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The mother of a 25-year-old woman found murdered next to a dumpster is speaking out about the domes...

Garna Mejia

Mother of the woman found dead next to a Millcreek dumpster is speaking out

The mother of a 25-year-old woman found murdered next to a dumpster is speaking out about the domestic abuse her daughter allegedly suffered.

11 minutes ago

generic emergency lights...

Larry D. Curtis

Gunfire rings out in downtown Salt Lake City, no injuries reported

SALT LAKE CITY — Gunfire was reported in downtown Salt Lake City, though no injuries have been reported. The investigation into the reported gun shots, in the area of 400 South and 300 West, found evidence of gunfire, according to Salt Lake police. No arrested have been made and as officers process the scene of […]

46 minutes ago

This year, the Sundance Film Festival will showcase a short film highlighting Tongan culture. (KSL ...

Tamara Vaifanua

Voyaging in Film: Sundance 2024 celebrates Tongan short film ‘Lea Tupu’anga’

The Sundance Film Festival will showcase a Tongan short film this year and include a special event called "Voyaging in Film" to celebrate Pacific Islander culture and their role in the film industry.

52 minutes ago

FILE - The Utah Capitol is shown on March 3, 2023. A bill to overhaul Diversity Equity and Inclusio...

Lindsay Aerts

Salt Lake City and SL County mayors warn of fallout from 2 controversial bills

A bill to overhaul Diversity Equity and Inclusion offices is moving quickly through the legislature, along with a bill that assigns rules for transgender bathroom access.

1 hour ago

Casey Dawson, a Park City native, earned gold during the Four Continents Speedskating Competition t...

Alex Cabrero

Park City native enjoys huge weekend at speedskating competition

Casey Dawson, a Park City native, earned gold during the Four Continents Speedskating Competition this past weekend at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns.

2 hours ago

Kirsten Beagley, 18, was killed in an accident and is mourned by family and friends. (Courtesy Beag...

Dan Rascon

Utah family devastated after high school senior killed in tubing accident

Kirsten Beagley, 18, was tubing with her friends Saturday at a popular sledding hill at the Cleveland Reservoir area of Huntington Canyon when her tube went onto the road.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

A mother and her newborn are recovering after a house fire Sunday