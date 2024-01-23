A mother and her newborn are recovering after a house fire Sunday

LEHI — A Lehi mother and her newborn baby are recovering after a fire destroyed most of their belongings Sunday.

This fire started around 3:20 p.m. in the basement apartment of the home Myriam Carlos was renting near 421 W. 1800 North in Lehi. Carlos and her 13-day-old baby, along with her father, live on the top floor.

Smoke coming from the vents

“My dad said there was smoke coming out of the vents,” Carlos said.

According to the Lehi Fire Department, it appears a space heater possibly being played with in a kid’s basement bedroom may have caused the fire. Carlos says the woman and two children living in the basement apartment were already outside when she escaped with her baby.

“I just walked out with what I had in my baby’s blanket,” Carlos said.

Carlos says she felt helpless as they watched the fire spread from the basement of the home into her upper floor living space.

“This was my restarting point, I had worked so hard to get this place for myself,” Carlos said while standing in front of the home Monday. “I’m a single mother, I worked so hard to get everything for her.”

Carlos says she’s grateful for neighbors who have quickly reached out to help her get back on her feet. She says one of her neighbors posted about the fire on the Lehi Link Facebook page and already several people have offered donations.

“I have my little human to fight for,” Carlos said. “It’s hard asking for help sometimes, but the community has been reaching out through those posts.”

Items saved

On Monday, when Carlos stopped by the house, she found that Lehi Firefighters had saved a couple of bins from her apartment that had old clothing she was planning to donate. She was able to pull a few things out that she might be able to wash and use over the next few days. She says the American Red Cross of Utah has also provided her with emergency funds to buy a few necessities for herself and her daughter.

Anyone wanting to help Carlos and her daughter is encouraged to visit the “Lehi Link” Facebook page and contact the author of the post, donations can also be made directly to Carlos though her Venmo account @myriamc88*.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.