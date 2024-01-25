Your rights when a company won’t refund you for a product with a money-back guarantee

CEDAR HILLS, Utah County — Marlow Springer knows there’s a better way to watch his favorite KSL programming, or at least a better way to hear it since the TV’s factory speakers leave much to be desired. So, he made an investment: a new soundbar system with a total, out-the-door price close to $1,000.

Shortly after getting it home, he changed his mind.

“I’ve decided that’s a lot more than I want to spend on a soundbar,” Springer said.

He assumed there would be no issue in returning the soundbar since it came from the manufacturer with an advertised “100-day trial.” When he contacted Samsung to make the return, he got an unexpected answer.

“They basically said, ‘We don’t have anything in our system to enable you to return it,’” Springer said.

While going back and forth with Samsung’s customer service without resolution, the 100-day trial window closed.

“I feel stuck”

Not able to get unstuck on his own, Springer decided it was time to get Gephardt.

Utah has rules about free trials and refunds. In fact, by law, it’s considered “a deceptive business practice” for a company to refuse an owed refund. And they’re supposed to do it “within 10 business days” of it being requested.

The KSL Investigators reached out to Samsung to ask why they would not honor Springer’s refund request during the advertised trial window and just like that – they did!

In an email, a spokesperson wrote they “have provided a full refund.”

Samsung did not explain why Springer wasn’t able to get a refund on his own, but the spokesperson told me Samsung values “this opportunity to review and improve the return experience for future customers.”

Not only did Samsung refund the purchase, but it also told Springer he can keep the soundbar system as an apology for the inconvenience.

Utah’s returns and refunds are enforced by the Utah Division of Consumer Protection. Click here if you find yourself stuck in a similar situation.