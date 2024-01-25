On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Your rights when a company won’t refund you for a product with a money-back guarantee

Jan 24, 2024, 10:40 PM | Updated: 10:58 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


KSLTV.com

“I’ve decided that’s a lot more than I want to spend on a soundbar,” Springer said.

He assumed there would be no issue in returning the soundbar since it came from the manufacturer with an advertised “100-day trial.” When he contacted Samsung to make the return, he got an unexpected answer. 

Marlow Springer

Marlow Springer shows KSL’s Matt Gephardt a soundbar system he purchased with a 100-day trial offer but couldn’t return. (Jeff Dahdah, KSL TV)

“They basically said, ‘We don’t have anything in our system to enable you to return it,’” Springer said.

While going back and forth with Samsung’s customer service without resolution, the 100-day trial window closed.

“I feel stuck”

Not able to get unstuck on his own, Springer decided it was time to get Gephardt.

Utah has rules about free trials and refunds. In fact, by law, it’s considered “a deceptive business practice” for a company to refuse an owed refund. And they’re supposed to do it “within 10 business days” of it being requested.

The KSL Investigators reached out to Samsung to ask why they would not honor Springer’s refund request during the advertised trial window and just like that – they did!

In an email, a spokesperson wrote they “have provided a full refund.”

Samsung did not explain why Springer wasn’t able to get a refund on his own, but the spokesperson told me Samsung values “this opportunity to review and improve the return experience for future customers.”

Not only did Samsung refund the purchase, but it also told Springer he can keep the soundbar system as an apology for the inconvenience.

Utah’s returns and refunds are enforced by the Utah Division of Consumer Protection. Click here if you find yourself stuck in a similar situation.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Get Gephardt

home for sale...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

How a little-known insurance report can save homebuyers thousands

You've heard the phrase, “If these walls could talk.” Boy, wouldn't it be nice if it was that easy when you're buying a home that its walls could tell you what they’ve been through?

23 hours ago

a smashed car carried by a tow truck...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Little-known insurance report where an error can cost you thousands in higher premiums

We know errors in credit reports can lead to much higher interest rates. But there’s a different report where mistakes can cost you thousands more for your insurance.

2 days ago

Utah Consumer Privacy Act stating the new rules that local businesses need to follow....

Matt Gephardt

What Utah’s new consumer privacy protection law means for you

You cancel a service and within days your inbox is nothing but emails from the company begging you to come back, but a new Utah law is trying to prevent that.

6 days ago

Mike Allred...

Matt Gephardt and Cimaron Neugebauer, KSL TV

Stuck waiting on a refund, Aerosmith fan decides to Get Gephardt

When the Salt Lake City stop of Aerosmith’s “Peace Out” tour was postponed, fans were offered refunds. When a Sandy man struggled to get one for his tickets, he decided it was time to Get Gephardt.

7 days ago

Credit cards...

Matt Gephardt

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Credit card predictions for 2024 and what they mean for your wallet

When it comes to your credit cards, some things have changed while some other things could probably change.

8 days ago

For Kathryn and Paul England, a journey through the Wizarding World of Harry Potter began as magic....

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Loophole in federal banking law leaves South Jordan woman out $20,000

Imposter scams cost Americans billions of dollars every year. When a South Jordan woman said an impostor tricked her into wiring thousands, she hit a loophole in banking laws which consumers need to know about.

16 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Your rights when a company won’t refund you for a product with a money-back guarantee