On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Body found during search for missing 19-year-old in American Fork Canyon

Jan 31, 2024, 12:24 PM | Updated: 1:33 pm

Search and rescue teams in American Fork Canyon looking for the missing 19-year-old 19-year-old McK...

Search and rescue teams in American Fork Canyon looking for the missing 19-year-old 19-year-old McKenna Miner on Wednesday. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK AND JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

AMERICAN FORK — Authorities say they found a body while searching for a missing teenager in American Fork Canyon Wednesday morning.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the identity of the body has not been confirmed as 19-year-old McKenna Miner, but they believe it was her body and her death was the result of a suicide.

Authorities said Miner went hiking Sunday, and she had not been seen since then. Her car was found on Tuesday in a parking lot near Tibble Fork Reservoir in American Fork Canyon.

UCSO Sgt. Dallon Turner said crews found clues late Tuesday night that indicated that Miner was in an area northwest of the reservoir. Search crews and the sheriff’s office’s horse posse continued their search Wednesday morning and located a set of tracks. They followed those tracks and located the body before 10 a.m.

Family members said it was not unusual for Miner to be outdoors and she might have been snowshoeing, which was a newer activity for her. Turner said they found a pair of snowshoes still in the packaging.

Detectives were still processing the scene Wednesday afternoon while crews worked to recover the body.

Suicide prevention resources 

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well. 

Additional resources 

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app  or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-33888) 
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app 
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app. 
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.  
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. 
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options. 

Other community-based resources 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

We’re all looking for ways to stretch our finances through discounts and deals but for those who ...

Dan Spindle

Positively 50+: Tax Circuit Breaker and Renter Relief

We’re all looking for ways to stretch our finances through discounts and deals but for those who are a little older and on a fixed income, the need is that much greater. There is a lesser-known state program to help seniors out to the tune of hundreds of dollars.

1 hour ago

To get to know siblings, Desiree, Alex, and Elias, the group visited The Escape Date in Pleasant Gr...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Siblings Desiree, Alex and Elias share a special bond

To get to know siblings, Desiree, Alex, and Elias, the group visited The Escape Date in Pleasant Grove, and took on the adventure of a candy themed room, and its mission to uncover a secret family recipe.

2 hours ago

Holly Duke teaches all-day kindergarten at West Kearns Elementary....

Eliza Pace

Utah legislator introduces bill requiring potty training by kindergarten

A Utah lawmaker has proposed a bill requiring children to be potty-trained before starting kindergarten. 

3 hours ago

Utah Jazz Team Up With Stanley in Multi-Year Agreement (Photo: Utah Jazz)...

Josh Ellis

Stanley to release limited-edition Utah Jazz cups as part of new agreement

The Utah Jazz and Stanley announced a multi-year agreement that will kick off with the release of limited edition Utah Jazz-themed tumblers on Feb. 4.

3 hours ago

HB29, the "sensitive materials" bill, passed the House in a 51-16 vote on Tuesday. It is sponsored ...

Tim Vandernack, KSL.com

Utah House OKs ‘sensitive materials’ bill governing removal of books from school libraries

HB29, the Utah Legislature's "sensitive materials" bill that would govern the removal of books from school libraries, passed the House in a 51-16 vote on Tuesday.

7 hours ago

two women smile while preparing donation boxes...

Garna Mejia

Utah family honoring Native roots with coat drive to help remote community

A Utah family is honoring their Native American roots with a coat drive. They’re collecting donations for the Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Body found during search for missing 19-year-old in American Fork Canyon