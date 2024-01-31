Body found during search for missing 19-year-old in American Fork Canyon

AMERICAN FORK — Authorities say they found a body while searching for a missing teenager in American Fork Canyon Wednesday morning.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the identity of the body has not been confirmed as 19-year-old McKenna Miner, but they believe it was her body and her death was the result of a suicide.

Authorities said Miner went hiking Sunday, and she had not been seen since then. Her car was found on Tuesday in a parking lot near Tibble Fork Reservoir in American Fork Canyon.

UCSO Sgt. Dallon Turner said crews found clues late Tuesday night that indicated that Miner was in an area northwest of the reservoir. Search crews and the sheriff’s office’s horse posse continued their search Wednesday morning and located a set of tracks. They followed those tracks and located the body before 10 a.m.

Family members said it was not unusual for Miner to be outdoors and she might have been snowshoeing, which was a newer activity for her. Turner said they found a pair of snowshoes still in the packaging.

Detectives were still processing the scene Wednesday afternoon while crews worked to recover the body.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-33888)

SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app .

SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app .

Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Other community-based resources

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.