Church seminary program to add life preparation lessons to teachings

SALT LAKE CITY — Life preparation instruction will become part of the lessons for seminary and Institute of Religion courses offered by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Church announced the expansion of curriculum and said it will start immediately in some seminary courses that are offered in school released-time programs in the U.S. and Canada. In January of 2025 it will be in global programs.

“These enriched seminary lessons are a response to the evolving needs of today’s youth,” the Church said announced the expansion of curriculum. It said the lessons will help students handle challenging life circumstances with self-reliance, healthy habits and school success.

“Our focus is to develop disciples of Jesus Christ,” said Church Commissioner of Education Elder Clark G. Gilbert. “Therefore, the key is to provide life preparation resources that are anchored in Jesus Christ and grounded in the scriptures.”