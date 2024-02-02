On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah law prohibiting new drivers from having friends in car could soon change

Feb 1, 2024, 5:54 PM | Updated: 5:59 pm

A car with a student driver inside...

A proposed bill, HB351, would allow teen drivers to have a single friend in the car, which Utah's safety campaign doubles the risk of a crash. Here student driver Oliver Best is behind the wheel. (Eddie Collins, KSL TV)

(Eddie Collins, KSL TV)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


Daniel Woodruff

SALT LAKE CITY — A longtime law in Utah prohibiting teens from driving with friends in the car for a certain period of time may soon change.

A House committee gave the green light Thursday afternoon to HB351, sponsored by Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, that  would allow 16- and 17-year-old drivers to have one friend in the vehicle during the six months after receiving a driver’s license.
The bill passed out of the House Transportation Committee with a 7 to 5 vote.

“Our kids are doing this. They are driving with other friends, and they’re breaking the law,” Birkeland said. “So maybe the law should change.”

woman with brown hair and a white shirt sits in a room

Rep. Kera Birkeland during the 2024 session of the Utah Legislature. (Eddie Collins, KSL TV)

Birkeland said she got the idea for the bill after her daughter was pulled over recently and cited for having friends in the vehicle soon after receiving her license.

“It’s very common – especially in rural communities when your kid’s going to drive a half hour or hour into a city to carpool – to have them ride together,” Birkeland said. “I know, as a mom, I don’t want my 16-year-old driving at night by herself.”

Dave McConnell, owner of Dave’s Driving School who has taught teen drivers for more than 40 years, told KSL TV he recognizes the law is likely not widely followed, and that many teenagers don’t like it.

But, he added, the reason behind the law is clear.

“It’s safer not to have people in the car with you,” he said. “I’m a better driver when I’m by myself. Kids are a better driver when they’re by themselves. There’s just no doubt about that.”

Dave McConnell, owner of Dave’s Driving School, says that teen drivers are at greatest risk when they are new drivers and that driving with a friend increases that risk on Feb. 2, 2024. (Eddie Collins, KSL TV)

Initially, Birkeland said she wanted to get rid of the law completely. But after hearing concerns from law enforcement, she compromised to allow new drivers to have just one passenger who’s not a family member.

“Let them pick up a friend,” Birkeland said. “But they still have to obey all the speeding laws. They still have to be safe drivers.”
McConnell said he still wants to see some sort of restriction on teens driving with friends, especially with all the distractions new drivers face.

“Most teenagers are getting in a crash – some sort of a crash – that first year,” McConnell said. “Probably in the first six months.”

A proposed bill, HB351, would allow teen drivers to have a single friend in the car, which Utah's safety campaign doubles the risk of a crash. Here student driver Oliver Best is behind the wheel. (Eddie Collins, KSL TV) Rep. Kera Birkeland during the 2024 session of the Utah Legislature. (Eddie Collins, KSL TV) Dave McConnell, owner of Dave’s Driving School, says that teen drivers are at greatest risk when they are new drivers and that driving with a friend increases that risk on Feb. 2, 2024. (Eddie Collins, KSL TV) A proposed bill, HB351, would allow teen drivers to have a single friend in the car, which Utah's safety campaign doubles the risk of a crash. Here student driver Oliver Best is behind the wheel. (Eddie Collins, KSL TV) A proposed bill, HB351, would allow teen drivers to have a single friend in the car, which Utah's safety campaign doubles the risk of a crash. Here student driver Oliver Best is behind the wheel. (Eddie Collins, KSL TV) A proposed bill, HB351, would allow teen drivers to have a single friend in the car, which Utah's safety campaign doubles the risk of a crash. (Eddie Collins, KSL TV) A proposed bill, HB351, would allow teen drivers to have a single friend in the car, which Utah's safety campaign doubles the risk of a crash. Here student driver Oliver Best is behind the wheel. (Eddie Collins, KSL TV)

During the House committee hearing Thursday, some lawmakers expressed concern about keeping kids safe and not changing the law just because many don’t follow it.

But Utah Highway Patrol Col. Michael Rapich noted that even with this change, it would still fall within national standards for best practices by allowing new drivers to have “no more than one” friend in the vehicle.

HB351 now heads to the full House of Representatives for a vote. But the discussion around safety is likely to continue. Utah’s Zero Fatalities campaign warns the risk of a crash doubles with even just one friend in the car.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Jayde St. Clair (left) with her newborn child being held by her husband....

Emma Benson

How childbirth education classes can help moms prepare for labor

Intermountain Health is offering prenatal courses for parents that cover everything from pregnancy to labor and delivery to postpartum care.

47 minutes ago

FILE — (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

Church seminary program to add life preparation lessons to teachings

Life preparation lessons will become part of the instruction for seminary and Institute of Religion courses offered by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

1 hour ago

The alleged suspect who robbed a Salt Lake City convenience store on Monday night....

Michael Houck

Salt Lake City police search for armed convenience store robbery suspect

A man armed with a firearm robbed a convenience store Monday night, and police are looking for him.

2 hours ago

man looks from his porch into a massive hole in his yard...

Shara Park and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Massive sinkhole opens in Sandy neighborhood

Just west of Alta High School, a massive sinkhole has opened in a Sandy neighborhood.

2 hours ago

FILE PHOTO (Deseret News)...

Eliza Pace

Police investigate crash where man was hit and killed on Old Dixie Highway 91

A man was killed after he was hit by a car on Old Dixie Highway 91. 

2 hours ago

West Valley Police cars (KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Woman shot in both legs during domestic violence incident

A woman was shot Wednesday in West Valley during an apparent domestic violence-related confrontation, according to police.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah law prohibiting new drivers from having friends in car could soon change