Get Gephardt: Utah County man wants cell phone company to stop assigning his number to others

Feb 5, 2024, 10:43 PM

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


WOODLAND HILLS, UTAH COUNTY – Ron Dimmick has used the same cell phone number for 20 years. But boy, he would sure love if T-Mobile would stop giving his number to other people. It’s a problem he’s been dealing with for seven years now – and counting.

“So, there’s another person with another phone with another SIM card with the same phone number as me,” Dimmick said.

He says he kept this number when he switched from T-Mobile to a new provider seven years ago. T-Mobile apparently didn’t remove his number from their catalog of available phone numbers because he says they kept assigning it to others while he’s still using it.

“I would get texts from people who were trying to contact a friend or relative who just got a new phone number from T-Mobile,” Dimmick explained.Every time this happens, he says he calls T-Mobile and that stops the problem as they presumably assign the other customer a different number. But after a few months, Dimmick’s phone starts pinging again – the number again assigned to someone new.

Ron Dimmick has used the same cell phone number for 20 years. But boy, he would sure love if T-Mobile would stop giving his number to other people. It’s a problem he’s been dealing with for seven years now – and counting. (Josh Szymanik, KSL TV)

“I want T-Mobile to take my number out of their system and to stop giving it to other people,” he said.Not sure where else to turn, he decided it was time to contact the KSL Investigators. This time, we reached out to T-Mobile on Dimmick’s behalf – not through customer service but through the corporate communications team.

“We’re sorry for what (Dimmick) experienced,” a T-Mobile spokesperson wrote in an email. “We checked with the Care Team and it’s our understanding that this is resolved.”

If this fix doesn’t hold this time and someone still gets assigned his number, Dimmick says it may be time to just abandon the number.So, what can you do if it happens to you?

Cell phone companies are regulated by the Federal Communications Commission. While they declined to comment on this specific situation, they say people should file a complaint with the FCC if their mobile provider isn’t fixing issues.

Meet the KSL Investigators

Three men stand in the snow with four shovels...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

The scoop on snow shovels: Putting the latest options to the test

The KSL Investigators test various types of snow shovels to see which one will save you time, money, and some back pain.

4 days ago

Some passengers are a using a controversial strategy to save money on flights by booking a long fli...

Matt Gephardt

Hidden-city flying can save you money on your airfare, but it comes with big risks

Some passengers are using a controversial strategy to save money on flights by booking a long flight with layovers, but then deliberately skip the last leg of their journey. It can save hundreds of dollars for fliers, but it can also mean big consequences from the airlines.

5 days ago

a woman and a man sit and talk at a long table...

Matt Gephardt

As companies abandon phones, customers are being mis-connected

Get Gephardt has reported that customers don't always find the correct phone numbers online for a business

6 days ago

Shaynie and Trey Hunter look at a photo album at their home in Elk Ridge. (Josh Szymanik,, KSL TV)...

Annie Knox and Daniella Rivera, KSL TV

Mothers who reported abuse say Utah’s family court system is failing their kids 

Custody battles can be messy and devastating to children caught in the middle. Judges are on the lookout for parents who manipulate their kids into taking sides. But are they potentially putting kids in harm's way? KSL investigates. 

7 days ago

Proposed legislation aimed at boosting Utah's low sexual assault prosecution rate appears to be sta...

Daniella Rivera

Will lawmakers consider bill to boost Utah’s low rate of sex assault prosecutions?

Imagine being sexually assaulted, reporting to police, getting a forensic exam at the hospital and still being told your perpetrator can't be prosecuted under Utah's current rape law. That happens more than you might think, but Utah lawmakers have been reluctant to adopt what experts say is a sound solution.

10 days ago

Cami Johnson speaks with the KSL Investigators in January 2024....

Daniella Rivera

‘This is a mistake’: Utah woman shocked to learn perpetrator granted parole just months after sentencing

A Utah woman fought for years to hold her perpetrator accountable only to find out via a text that he'd been granted parole just a few months after his sentencing. The KSL Investigators report on challenges in notifying victims of parole hearings and what Utah’s parole board says it's doing to fix that.

11 days ago

