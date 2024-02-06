Avalanche Warning issued for the Abajo Mountains

(MONTICELLO) — The Utah Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for the Abajo mountains in southeast Utah, as well as mountain ranges in southwest Utah including the Tushar mountains and areas near Cedar City on Tuesday.

This warning comes as a snow storm is expected to move into the state on Tuesday. “Natural and human triggered avalanches have been happening, and more will occur in the coming days,” the warning states.

The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, and states that “Heavy snowfall and very strong winds from the south will overload the preexisting layers in the snowpack. People will be able to trigger avalanches from a distance without even getting onto a steep slope.” and to “Avoid being on or underneath any steep slope.”