Suspects wanted in a pharmacy robbery in St. George in 2023 are arrested in Wyoming

ST. GEORGE — St. George police say two people wanted in connection to a robbery of a pharmacy in April 2023 have been arrested in Wyoming.

In a news release, police say Joshua Slaughter and Charles Jemison, both of California, were taken into custody by Wyoming authorities for a similar incident.

During the robbery in St. George, police say a male suspect forced his way into the pharmacy at closing time. He had his hand in his pocket as though he had a weapon. The release further states that the suspect demanded that the employees open the safe. However, the suspect left the business with no money.

Video surveillance shows a second male suspect was also involved in the incident.

A short time later, a second pharmacy reported suspicious activity involving a male, who matched the description of one of the individuals from the first incident. However, individual left the scene before officers arrived. Later, video surveillance confirmed the individual was the same person involved in the first robbery.

Police believe that Slaughter and Jemison have likely committed several other pharmacy robberies across the western half of the United States.

Authorities have issued warrants for both suspects, who are awaiting extradition to Utah.