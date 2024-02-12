On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Weber County officials release initial findings from deadly Jan. 14 shooting at convenience store

Feb 12, 2024, 1:17 PM

Officers from multiple police agencies draw their firearms towards William Toon on Jan. 14....

Officers from multiple police agencies draw their firearms towards William Toon on Jan. 14. (The Weber County Sheriff's Office)

(The Weber County Sheriff's Office)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY TIM VANDENACK, KSL.COM


KSL.com

OGDEN — The killing of an attempted murder suspect by police, during a confrontation at a Riverdale convenience store last month, followed repeated demands by authorities with their guns drawn, that the man comply with their orders.

William Toon, 28, of Highland, attempted to evade police inside the store, according to video of the Jan. 14 confrontation released by the Weber County Attorney’s Office. Four of the officers — three from the Ogden Police Department, and one from the Pleasant Grove Police Department — ultimately fired on Toon, killing him, after he walked behind the counter where two store employees crouched.

“He’s going to take a hostage! Shoot him!” one of the officers shouts in the video. The officers fire multiple rounds, killing Toon, though footage of Toon being struck is not included in the video release per the request of a family member that it not be made public, as allowed under state law.

Office attempting to capture Toon who was fleeing on Dec. 10.

Officer attempting to capture Toon who was fleeing on Dec. 10. (The Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

The video report, released Friday, offers no conclusion as to whether the officers were justified in their actions as the probe by the Weber County Force Investigation Team continues.

“A final report with all of the evidence will be prepared and submitted to the Weber County Attorney’s Office for final review,” reads the narrative in the video.

The deadly Jan. 14 confrontation occurred about 3 p.m. that day and came as authorities were trying to locate Toon, 28, who had allegedly stabbed someone in Pleasant Grove with scissors on Dec. 10, according to authorities. Early in the morning of Jan. 14, a South Ogden officer happened upon a man he believed to be Toon in a vehicle and gave chase in snowy conditions, though, the pursuit ultimately ended when the officer slid out on U.S. 89 in Davis County, according to video from the officer’s vehicle.

Later in the afternoon, Pleasant Grove officers, assisted by officers from the Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force and the Ogden Metro Gang Unit, located Toon in a vehicle on Riverdale Road, according to the video report. They followed him to the Sinclair gas station on the northeast corner of Riverdale Road and 700 West, preceding the incident inside the convenience store.

None of the officers involved in the incident wore body cameras, Ogden Police Chief Eric Young said Jan. 16, at a press conference on the incident. The footage in the report comes from surveillance video inside the convenience store, and as two officers enter, guns drawn, it shows Toon heading toward the restroom in the locale. His left hand is in the pocket of his hoodie and his right hand is holding a black rod with a key, apparently to get into the bathroom.

“Hey, hands out of your pocket, hands out of your pocket! You’re under arrest! Freeze! Get on the ground!” one of the officers shouts.

Toon inside the store before officers enter and attempt to take him into custody.

Toon inside the store before officers enter and attempt to take him into custody. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

Toon — ultimately found to be unarmed, according to Young — backs away from the officers, left hand still in his pocket, and they continue walking toward him. “Officers ordered Toon, several times, to remove his hand from his pocket,” reads the narrative in the report.

Four additional officers — three with handguns drawn, and one with a long gun of some sort — subsequently enter the store to assist, shouting their own commands. “Get on the ground! Get on the ground!” an officer can be heard shouting. A customer in the store exits.

Toon attempting to walk away from the officers while carrying an item and refusing to get his hand out of his pocket.

Toon attempting to walk away from the officers while carrying an item and refusing to get his hand out of his pocket. (The Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

Toon doesn’t say anything and ultimately walks behind the counter of the convenience store, where two people, apparent clerks with no way to quickly get out, crouch, likely trying to steer clear of the confrontation. That’s when the officers, standing on the other side of the counter, fire, killing Toon, who was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The man had $20,000 in an envelope in his waistband, according to the report. A bag “that had previously been in Toons’ possession” contained “a large amount of drugs.” A photo in the report shows several plastic wrapped bags on the hood of a car, but doesn’t identify them.

The driver of the car in which Toon had been traveling was initially taken into custody and later released, according to the video.

In the Jan. 16 press conference, Young said four officers actually fired on Toon. He said none of the Ogden officers involved were wearing body cameras as they belong to the narcotics and gang task forces and don’t typically use them.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

emergency lights generic...

Mary Culbertson

Driver killed after hitting concrete sign, being ejected from vehicle

A 20-year-old man was killed after crashing into a concrete sign and being ejected from the vehicle.

16 minutes ago

FILE (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)...

Eliza Pace

No deaths after National Guard helicopter crashes in West Jordan

Emergency crews are responding to a National Guard helicopter crash in West Jordan. 

21 minutes ago

emergency lights...

Josh Ellis

Latter-day Saint missionary seriously injured after being hit by truck in Salt Lake County

A sister missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been hospitalized with serious injuries after she was hit by a pickup truck on Friday.

2 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: A view of the field prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Fran...

Josh Ellis

Massive US flag showcased during Super Bowl created by Utah company

A local flag manufacturer has big ties to Las Vegas and Super Bowl LVIII.

3 hours ago

People enjoy being in the water on a hot day at East Canyon State Park in Morgan on July 17, 2023. ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

12 million people visited Utah state parks in 2023. These were the most and least popular ones

2023 wasn't just another banner year for Utah's state parks, it was a record-breaking one.

3 hours ago

Sandy police at the scene of a shooting on Feb. 12, 2024. (Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

1 dead, 1 injured in Sandy shooting

One man was killed while another was injured after being shot in Sandy early Monday morning.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Weber County officials release initial findings from deadly Jan. 14 shooting at convenience store