On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Granite Education Foundation receives donation of new shoes, weeks after stolen goods were reported

Feb 12, 2024, 7:08 PM | Updated: 7:10 pm

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — The Granite Education Foundation received a critical donation of 650 new Adidas shoes Monday, weeks after someone broke into their warehouse and stole thousands of dollars in goods.

“The community support in response to that has been extremely, extremely, humbling and were so thankful to have partners that respond when things like that happen,” said Remi Prince of the Granite Education Foundation.

The donation was delivered Monday afternoon by Real Salt Lake, Utah Royals FC, America First Charitable Foundation, and America First Credit Union.

“We saw it on the news and we were like we are a soccer organization, we have tremendous partners like America First Credit Union, we just finished an event where we had some of these shoes and we knew we could do this and pull it off and felt this was a great need we could provide for the community,” said Kyle Schroeder, vice president of Community Relations for Real Salt Lake.

When the Granite Education Foundation was broken into on Christmas Eve, the thieves smashed through the glass doors and took an estimated $50,000 of donated goods from the warehouse, including shoes, clothing, and electronics.

“They stole a TV, and they caused a lot of damage to our facility,” Prince said.

Thanks to generous donations from the community, many of the stolen items were replaced quickly, but one thing the foundation still needed was new shoes.

Granite Foundation needed new shoes

“Shoes especially were really difficult for us, because for a few weeks there we were having trouble filling sizes that we needed, so this is going to be a really big boon to what were able to provide to our students,” Prince said.

Each year, the foundation distributes more 1,200 pairs of new shoes to students in the district, already this year they’ve given out 1,000. For some students, it may be the only new pair of shoes they receive this year.

“When donations like this comes in, and when they’re brand names it’s even more for the students because they’re just so excited to receive something that is trendy as well,” Prince said.

Along with donating the new shoes Monday, volunteers, like Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad, donated time sorting food. Over the weekend, the foundation received approximately 25 pallets of food thanks to the “Scouting for Food” drive.

“With the support they give us, it just feels right to reciprocate it and do some good and help out,” Glad said.

Every month the Granite Education Foundation distributes between 4,500 to 6,000 weekend meal kits to students. The food donated over the weekend will help fill some of those kits for Granite School District families in need.

“It’s incredible when not only a gift comes in but people what to get involved,” said Prince.

The Granite Education Foundation is always in need of donations, especially weekend meal kits. To learn how to make and donate them visit https://granitekids.org/get-involved/volunteer/kits.html.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

We’ve all encountered the latest gratuity trend. So, do you reward service that hasn’t happened...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

People hate tipping before they’re served, but does it affect the quality of service?

Should you reward service that hasn’t happened yet? Matt Gephardt digs into the new push to receive a gratuity before any work is done.

40 minutes ago

Utah lawmakers are considering a proposal to boost the number of children allowed in unlicensed day...

Daniel Woodruff

More kids in unlicensed day care? Utah Legislature mulls changing state law

Utah lawmakers are considering a proposal to boost the number of children allowed in unlicensed day care facilities.

1 hour ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: A view inside Allegiant Stadium prior to Super Bowl LVIII on Febru...

Shelby Lofton

Utah family business made flag featured at Super Bowl

A family-owned business in Sandy made it to the international stage. 

3 hours ago

A structure fire in North Salt Lake Monday evening left nine puppies dead and one person hurt, acco...

Mark Jones

North Salt Lake house fire leaves one person hurt, nine puppies dead

A structure fire in North Salt Lake Monday evening left nine puppies dead and one person hurt, according to South Davis Metro Fire.

3 hours ago

An initiative is being made to create a Great Salt Lake license plate. (https://gslplate.weebly.com...

KSL TV

Democrats pushing initiative that will create a Great Salt Lake license plate

Utah State Senate Democrats are pushing an initiative that would create a Great Salt Lake license plate.

3 hours ago

Rep. Marsha Judkins, R-Provo, is sponsoring a bill to boost penalties for violating domestic violen...

Annie Knox

Utah bill would boost penalties for DV offenders violating gun restrictions

A Utah legislative proposal seeks to keep guns out of the equation once there's a history of domestic violence or threats.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Granite Education Foundation receives donation of new shoes, weeks after stolen goods were reported