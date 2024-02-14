Murray city council calls for resignation of embattled board of education member

On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Feb 13, 2024, 7:23 PM

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

MURRAY – In another round of backlash, the Murray City Council is calling on State School Board member Natalie Cline to resign.

In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Murray City Council passed a resolution condemning Cline’s behavior online towards a student athlete from the Murray area, while offering support for the Resolution passed by the Granite School District Board of Education calling for Cline’s resignation and an investigation into the matter.

“This is not about restricting free speech; this is about standing up against bullying,” council member Paul Pickett Acevedo said. “Bulling is never okay, but it is especially heinous when an adult in a position of responsibility does it to a minor.”

Cline is accused of cyber bullying the student athlete, showing her team photo, and falsely alluding she was transgender. As a result, the student was targeted and harassed online.

“We cannot remain quiet; we must stand up and defend the rights of the victim,” Acevedo said.

Cline has since removed the post and offered an apology for the negative attention it drew. Since then, several cities and lawmakers have called for her resignation.

“This is a standard that we as elected officials need to have, that we hold ourselves to a high level of accountability,” said council member Adam Hock.

On Monday, the Midvale City passed a resolution calling for Cline’s immediate resignation. Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton telling reporters on Monday that he’s looking into accountability options, including giving impeachment authority to the State Board of Education.

