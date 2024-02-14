I-15 to close in Las Vegas over President’s Day weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers should use alternate routes through Las Vegas this coming weekend, as Interstate 15 will be closed in that area.

I-15 along the corridor through Las Vegas will be closed in both directions between Flamingo Road and Russell Road beginning on Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Feb. 19 at 5 a.m.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will close the freeway in that area as crews demolish part of a bridge over a freeway. Drivers in the area should expect significant delays.

While I-15 is closed, NDOT recommends drivers use the 215 beltway on the west side of the Las Vegas Valley. Utahns planning to visit the Las Vegas Strip should exit at Sahara Avenue, Spring Mountain Road, or Flamingo Road.

A release from UDOT states, “UDOT reminds drivers to be cautious behind the wheel and do their part in making travel safer for everybody by staying alert, using seat belts, driving for current conditions, putting away distractions, and taking breaks to avoid drowsy driving. Additionally, lower speeds are advised if weather conditions create wet or icy road surfaces.”

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For more information about the I-15 closure, visit www.i15trop.com or download the free “I-15 Trop” app.