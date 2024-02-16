On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

DPS chopper pilot describes rescue mission for trooper who fell 50 feet

Feb 15, 2024, 6:25 PM

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The chief pilot for Utah’s Department of Public Safety helicopters took swift action during Tuesday’s morning police chase.

“Every rescue we go on is rewarding,” Luke Bowman said.

He has been involved in all sorts of amazing rescues through the years. However, in his 14 years of flying for DPS, he has never had a rescue like the one he did that morning.

“It was almost automatic to make that decision. Let’s grab him and go,” he said.

Bowman was flying with his tactical flight officer, Sgt. Nick Napierski helped Salt Lake City police track a suspect to a hotel off Interstate 80 and 5400 West.

At the same time, they heard a Utah Highway Patrol trooper had fallen off a nearby overpass while putting down spike strips to stop the suspect.

Trooper seriously hurt after falling off overpass near I-80 in Salt Lake City

“We hadn’t heard anything yet on an ETA from a medic, and so we decided to land and do whatever we could to help,” Bowman said.

According to police, the trooper fell over 50 feet onto a road. Bowman knew time wasn’t on his side.

“We can either wait to stabilize his spine and watch our buddy bleed out from inside, or we can go,” Bowman said. “Six guys or so carried him over to the helicopter, and we just put him on the black floor and took off.”

Bowman found out the trooper they were flying, Steve “Odie” Myer, is someone he knew.

Utah High Patrol trooper Steve (Odie) Myer.

Utah High Patrol trooper Steve (Odie) Myer. (Utah Highway Patrol)

“All rescues are important, and we go as fast and as safely as we can,” Bowman said. “But it does feel a little bit different because it’s somebody you know and somebody you admire and have worked with.” 

They flew him to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, which had the type of level-one trauma care Myer needed fast.

“A couple of the doctors at the ER, they told us that that time was very critical,” Bowman said.

Bowman said those same doctors told him there’s a good chance Myer is still alive because of their decision.   

“I feel like we did the best we could with the information we had,” Bowman said.

Myer remains in serious condition but is expected to recover.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Tuesday February 9, 2006. Photo by Scott G. Winterton / Deseret Morning News.The Ten Commandments m...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah House committee approves Ten Commandments bill despite constitutional concerns

A Utah lawmaker is no longer pushing for public schools to display a copy of the Ten Commandments but wants to add other biblical precepts and the Magna Carta to the curriculum.

42 minutes ago

Kelly Glaubensklee...

Shara Park

House party gunman sentenced for killing 19-year-old Kelly Glaubensklee

A Utah family says justice was not served as the man who murdered their teenage son at a graduation party in 2021 was not given the maximum sentenced.

1 hour ago

Ruth Norton uses the ArthroFit gym to help senior patients prevent, prepare for and recover from su...

Emma Benson

Intermountain program helps seniors fight joint pain, recover from surgery

Ruth Norton has had her fair share of health challenges, including double-knee surgery, open-heart surgery, and breast cancer. 

3 hours ago

The Boob Bus...

Shelby Lofton

The Boob Bus’s mission is to improve Utah’s mammogram rate

A high number of Utah women don't get mammograms and a genetic counselor at the University of Utah is trying to change that.

3 hours ago

Catalytic converters were stolen from more than 15 buses used by Omaha Public Schools....

Mike Anderson

Bus drivers, administrators ask UDOT for help with highway speeds in Cache County

Highway speeds near one Cache Valley School are drawing concern from both administrators and bus drivers. Now they're turning to the Utah Department of Transportation for help.

3 hours ago

Bears Ears...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Man found guilty of beating, drowning girlfriend in front of her children on Navajo Nation

After less than two hours of deliberation, a jury on Thursday found a San Juan County man guilty of beating and drowning his girlfriend.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

DPS chopper pilot describes rescue mission for trooper who fell 50 feet