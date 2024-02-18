Motorcycle crash in southern Utah sends two people to the hospital

On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Feb 17, 2024, 6:45 PM

A motorcycle crash in southern Utah Saturday afternoon sent two people to the hospital. (Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue)

BY MARK JONES


VEYO, Washington County — A motorcycle crash in southern Utah sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

According to a posting by the Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue, the incident occurred on Gunlock Road near milepost 11 in Veyo around 3 p.m.

The posting states that two people were thrown from the motorcycle when it left the highway. One person was transported by Life Flight to St. George Regional Medical Hospital. The other person was also transported to the hospital, but by ambulance.

The condition of both patients was not provided, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The posting further states that motorcycle crashes happen often on Gunlock Road due to speed. DVFR is reminding motorcyclists to travel at a safe speed for the road conditions, and to always wear a helmet.

