Young child seriously injured in crash on I-15 in Utah County as two cars were racing.

PROVO — A one-vehicle crash Saturday night on Interstate 15 in Provo sent a 4-year-old girl to the hospital in serious condition, according to the Utah High Patrol.

The UHP says the crash was a result of the vehicle, a Subaru WRX, racing with an another vehicle on the southbound lanes of I-15 near milepost 265. The driver of the Subaru lost control of the vehicle and struck the right concrete barrier and ricocheted into the left barrier. The occupants of the vehicle were all transported to the hospital, including the young child, who was unrestrained.

UHP troopers were able to locate the driver of the other vehicle, a red Dodge Charger. The UHP says charges will be filed against both drivers.