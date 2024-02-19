On the Site:
Families react to headstones vandalized in Grantsville City Cemetery, reward now offered for information

Feb 18, 2024, 6:05 PM | Updated: 6:10 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

GRANTSVILLE — A family member who’s great-grandfather’s headstone was vandalized at the Grantsville City Cemetery told KSL TV he was shocked to hear about the vandalism earlier this week.

Larry Millward said his brother initially told him about the vandalism.

“I didn’t know to what extent, you know, the damage had been done,” he said.

After speaking to his sister-in-law, Millward learned the headstone of his great-grandfather Andrew Millward had been desecrated.

Millward said many of his family members are buried at the Grantsville City Cemetery.

“I was a little bit relieved, not pleased, but a little bit relieved that it hadn’t been widespread through the cemetery,” Millward said.

Pictured here is Andrew Millward, who is buried in the Grantsville City Cemetery. His grand-grandson, Larry Millward, tells KSL TV Andrew Millward's headstone was one of 17 recently damaged. (Neil Critchlow, Grantsville City) Headstones sit damaged in the Grantsville City Cemetery. (Neil Critchlow, Grantsville City)

Grantsville City Mayor Neil Critchlow said after thoroughly searching the cemetery, a total of 17 headstones were found with damage.

After KSL broke the story, local business Didericksen Memorial and a anonymous donors announced they would reward $850 to anyone who could help police find those responsible for the vandalism.

The owner of the business told KSL in a statement he has taken care of hundreds of families who are buried at the cemetery adding that for him, the vandalism is personal.

Even though Millward didn’t know his great-grandfather, he said what happened still hurts.

“The mystery to me is why would anyone feel provoked to do that,” he said. “Doesn’t make any sense. That’s totally without reason or rationality as far as I’m concerned. I don’t see why anybody would want to do that.”

Critchlow told KSL Grantsville City will meet with state historical department officials to discuss how to begin to repairing the headstones this week.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grantsville Police at 435-884-6881.

