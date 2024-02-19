Driver suffers minor injuries as semi rolls in southern Utah

BEAVER — The Utah Highway Patrol said the driver of a semi suffered minor injuries Sunday after the semi rolled to avoid slower traffic on Interstate 15 in southern Utah.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the crash occurred in the area of milepost 101 on northbound of I-15, roughly 7 miles south of Beaver.

That led to additional problems, according to the UHP.

As a result of the slower traffic from the semi crash, a Tesla was forced off the road roughly 2 miles away and struck a cable barrier.

Traffic in the area was reduced to one lane for a few hours as the semi crash was cleared.

Police say the semi was carrying cookies for Subway.