Man in custody after triple stabbing in West Valley parking lot

WEST VALLEY CITY — Police say three people were stabbed in the parking lot of a bowling alley after an argument turned violent late Sunday night.

Lt. Bill Merritt with the West Valley City Police Department said officers responded to Delton Lanes, located at 3544 W. 3500 South, and quickly apprehended the suspect.

“The suspect had become upset inside the bowling lanes, so his brother tried to calm him down (outside),” Merritt said. “Apparently he didn’t like that, so he stabbed his own brother.”

Two bystanders tried to intervene and were also stabbed.

One of those bystanders was a 17-year-old boy who suffered serious stab wounds in his arm. Merritt said doctors were not sure if they would be able to save his arm or if they would have to amputate it.

The other bystander was in serious injuries but Merritt said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

The suspect was arrested and booked into jail on several felony counts of aggravated assault, aggravated child abuse, intoxication and resisting arrest.