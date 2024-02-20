On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
GOOD NEWS

Utah family opens school for teens in Mexico

Feb 20, 2024, 12:45 PM | Updated: 12:46 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family who volunteered at orphanages in Mexico has moved there permanently to open a school of their own.

“We just fell in love with the kids, wanted to be a part of their lives,” said Karen Bates.

Bates is on a mission to create a place where kids can feel safe and get an education. Her family moved from Pleasant Grove to Mexico to build a school for teenagers who don’t have a place to go.

Benjamin Allen, co-owner of Clas Ropes Course, is also helping her install a ropes course – donating his time and resources to give back.

“And so that’s what the ropes course teaches is, how to work well with others, how to break out of your comfort zone, to gain more confidence,” he said.

Bates plans to open the school in the fall if they can get help with money for supplies to build the dorms. They could also use volunteers.

For more info on how you can donate*, click here.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

