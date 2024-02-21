On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
CRIME

Salt Lake City SWAT apprehend woman who was threatening roommates with crossbow

Feb 21, 2024, 3:48 PM | Updated: 4:46 pm

SLCPD squad car...

FILE - A patrol car for Salt Lake City Police Department. (SLCPD)

(SLCPD)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman aimed a loaded crossbow at three people and threatened to shoot them before SWAT took her into custody Tuesday evening.

Michelle Sherri Segura, 62, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on three third-degree felony charges of aggravated assault, according to the police affidavit.

At approximately 9 p.m., the Salt Lake City Police Department received a call of an assault in progress near Mead Avenue and Navajo Street.

According to the affidavit, the three victims, one man and two women, came to Segura’s home to “retrieve property” from inside the house when Segura opened “a rear window and (pointed) a crossbow directly at them.”

Two of the victims ran to the front yard and saw Segura grabbing the third victim near the front door, aiming the crossbow at her head, and saying, “I’m going to shoot you,” the affidavit stated.

One of the victims told police they noticed an arrow loaded inside the crossbow.

When police arrived, SLCPD officers surrounded Segura’s home and commanded her to step out. According to the affidavit, Segura refused to exit the house and, at one point, “yelled at an officer from inside the home, indicating that she had a crossbow during the incident, but that it was pointed at the ceiling.”

SWAT responded to the scene, and Segura exited the home and was placed into custody without further incident at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Segura told police she called her daughter, claiming the victims broke a rear window and attempted to break into the house. However, police did not find a broken window at the home, and the three victims denied touching the window.

“While in custody, and after stating she did not want to answer questions, (Segura) made several un-provoked excited utterances claiming that the crossbow was no longer in the home because she got rid of it,” the affidavit stated.

When SWAT served a search warrant on Segura’s home to find the crossbow, they reported a small handheld crossbow located in Segura’s closet.

