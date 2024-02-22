On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Tabernacle Choir arrives in Philippines to continue ‘Hope’ world tour

Feb 21, 2024, 10:14 PM | Updated: 11:50 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


KSLTV.com

MANILA, Philippines –There was celebration, music and dancing as the Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square arrived in the Philippines to kick of the second segment off its “Hope” world tour.

It was clear by its arrival to drummers, dancers and fans that the Filipino people really love the choir. The weekly broadcast of “Music and The Spoken Word” has one of the highest viewerships, internationally, in the Philippines.

This is the first time the choir has been to the Philippines. It arrived late Wednesday night Filipino time which is 15 hours ahead of Salt Lake City.

The Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square arrived in the Philippines on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 to continue another segment of its "Hope" world tour. (Dan Rascon, KSL TV) The Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square arrived in the Philippines on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 to continue another segment of its "Hope" world tour. (Dan Rascon, KSL TV) The Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square arrived in the Philippines on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 to continue another segment of its "Hope" world tour. (Dan Rascon, KSL TV) The Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square arrived in the Philippines on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 to continue another segment of its "Hope" world tour. (Dan Rascon, KSL TV) The Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square arrived in the Philippines on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 to continue another segment of its "Hope" world tour. (Dan Rascon, KSL TV) The Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square arrived in the Philippines on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 to continue another segment of its "Hope" world tour. (Dan Rascon, KSL TV)

The country has more than 865,000 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The more than 500 choir and orchestra members and support staff will perform four concerts, two at the Mall of Asia arena that holds 9,000 people. The free 18,000 tickets for those concerts sold out in just three hours.

The choir is in the Philippines for a nine-day stay, as part of its world tour. Over the next four years the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will travel at least once a year for shorter periods of time to a new country.

“We are using a different method now. We call it anchor and radiate. We go to a large city and anchor there and perform multiple times and then use technology to stream our programs throughout an entire region,” said Mike Leavitt, president of the choir, to KSL TV as the choir prepared for the trip.

In June 2023 the choir started its world tour by going to Mexico City, Mexico. Leavitt said it was an incredible and inspirational visit for the people of Mexico as the choir performed before thousands, and also streamed the concert across the world.

“We moved the needle in Mexico. It was a profound success and we anticipate Philippines will be the same,” he said.

HOPE: The Tabernacle Choir World Tour

Choir members say are excited to be able to inspire and uplift and bring hope to the Filipino people through the power of their music.

“I’m excited to go to the Philippines because these humble people are so excited to hear us sing and feel the spirit and that excites me,” said a choir member.

KSL TV news specialist Dan Rascon is in the Philippines following the choir and will bring reports on KSL TV and his social media sites.

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

A rendering of the Provo temple after announced renovations, which will be called the Utah Rock Can...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Church of Jesus Christ announces name change for Provo temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that the temple serving BYU students and missionaries at the Provo Utah Missionary Training Center, along with other members, will be renamed as part of its reconstruction.

1 day ago

Tuesday February 9, 2006. Photo by Scott G. Winterton / Deseret Morning News.The Ten Commandments m...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah House committee approves Ten Commandments bill despite constitutional concerns

A Utah lawmaker is no longer pushing for public schools to display a copy of the Ten Commandments but wants to add other biblical precepts and the Magna Carta to the curriculum.

6 days ago

The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on February 6, 2024. Front row, left to right: President Jeffrey ...

Michael Houck

New photo of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles features newest Apostle

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a new photo of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles with its newest member on Wednesday.

7 days ago

Construction team members gather Tuesday, February 13, 2024, to sign some of the final reinforcing ...

Eliza Pace

Spires placed on the Salt Lake Temple in latest step in renovation

Construction workers celebrated as spires were replaced on the iconic Salt Lake Temple Tuesday afternoon.

8 days ago

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the Casper Wyomin...

Mark Jones

Church announces dedication, open house dates for the Casper Wyoming Temple

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday that the Casper Wyoming Temple will be dedicated later this year.

9 days ago

emergency lights...

Josh Ellis and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Latter-day Saint missionary critically injured after being hit by truck in Salt Lake County

A sister missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been hospitalized with serious injuries after she was hit by a pickup truck on Friday.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Tabernacle Choir arrives in Philippines to continue ‘Hope’ world tour