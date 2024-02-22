Intoxicated woman in fatal ’22 crash was going 98 mph in 35 mph zone, charges state

SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley woman accused of traveling nearly 100 mph in a 35 mph zone while driving impaired has been charged with causing a fatal crash in 2022.

Eastyn K. Tueller, 19, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with manslaughter and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, second-degree felonies; negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious injury, a third-degree felony; reckless driving and unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor, class B misdemeanors; driving on a denied license and having an open container in a vehicle, class C misdemeanors; and several traffic infractions including running a red light, speeding and failing to obey a traffic signal.

Just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2022, police say a 2020 Kia Rio ran a red light at 600 North and 900 West and smashed into a 2012 Ford Escape. Two people in the Ford, a man and Rose Elena Mendez-Leyva, 61, were found trapped in the car. Emergency crews freed both victims from the car and took them to a local hospital in critical and extremely critical conditions, charging documents state.

“Officers were later notified that Rose had passed away from her injuries and that (the man) was intubated, had bleeding on the brain and was scheduled to have surgery that night for the damage sustained to his intestines,” according to the charges.

Tueller was found unresponsive and slumped over the steering wheel of her car, police say. She was also taken to a local hospital.

“Reconstruction data confirmed that Tueller had been traveling northbound on 900 West at 98 mph in a 35 mph zone when she entered the intersection on a red light and struck the Ford on the front driver side,” the charges state, adding that she had a blood-alcohol level of 0.16% as well as THC in her system.

“The Kia’s speedometer was stuck, indicating a speed of approximately 100 mph,” the charges state. Police say bottles of beer and alcohol were found in the car.