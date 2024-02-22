Two killed in West Valley City car crash

WEST VALLEY CITY — Two people were killed on Wednesday night when their car collided with a semitruck in West Valley.

According to Sgt. Tyler Longman with the West Valley City Police Department, the crash occurred around 10:24 p.m.

“We responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of 3500 South Mountain View Corridor in the southbound lanes. The crash involved a semitruck and a passenger car. Two adults in the passenger car were deceased as (a) result of (the) crash,” said Longman.

According to Longman, the driver of the semi-truck was uninjured and didn’t require medical attention. There were no other people in the passenger car.

According to police, the crash was likely caused by a traffic violation, however, it is still being investigated. Authorities do not suspect this was a DUI situation.