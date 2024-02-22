Two killed in West Valley City car crash
Feb 22, 2024, 9:31 AM | Updated: 9:48 am
(Grand County)
WEST VALLEY CITY — Two people were killed on Wednesday night when their car collided with a semitruck in West Valley.
According to Sgt. Tyler Longman with the West Valley City Police Department, the crash occurred around 10:24 p.m.
“We responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of 3500 South Mountain View Corridor in the southbound lanes. The crash involved a semitruck and a passenger car. Two adults in the passenger car were deceased as (a) result of (the) crash,” said Longman.
According to Longman, the driver of the semi-truck was uninjured and didn’t require medical attention. There were no other people in the passenger car.
According to police, the crash was likely caused by a traffic violation, however, it is still being investigated. Authorities do not suspect this was a DUI situation.