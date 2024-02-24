On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
RELIGION

Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs for first time in the Philippines

Feb 24, 2024, 1:47 PM

BY DAN RASCON


MANILA, Philippines — History was made for the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as it performed its very first concert ever in the Philippines.

Friday night’s performance took place in the grand ballroom of the Fort Shangri-La Hotel in Manila. The concert itself was also the first of its kind, as the entire choir had never performed for such a small intimate group during a special dinner.

They performed in front of about 130 dignitaries and business and government leaders.

More than 400 choir and orchestra members arrived earlier this week in the Philippines for their very first concert in the country.

The trip to Manila is all part of the choir’s world tour called “Hope.”

“We hope that they will not just listen to the music but they will feel the music,” said Michael Leavitt, the choir’s president. “There are almost 1 million Latter-day Saints that live here. There is a miracle happening here, and we want to be part of it we want to be able to add the strength we can.”

Choir members said they were moved by those in attendance.

“When we were singing the song in Tagalog, I noticed some of the women were getting out their hankies and wiping their eyes,” said choir member Krista Paulson.

I could really feel the love of the people,” said choir member Eric Schetselarr.

Those in attendance were very moved by the musical treat.

 

It’s like I’m listening to angels’ voices. Their voices are so united it’s like one person singing it’s very good,” said Nina Mangio, the president of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce. “I don’t know what I feel. I feel like somewhere else and happy and a very light feeling.”

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Betina Quinton, a Filipino business owner.

“The voices and the instruments and they came together for me,” said Jojo Lucanilao, a Filipino government leader.

The choir has three more concerts, including one on Sunday, which will be an interfaith concert. The other two concerts will happen at a 9,000-seat arena.

KSL TV news specialist Dan Rascon is in the Philippines following the choir and will bring reports on KSL TV and his social media sites.

Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs for first time in the Philippines