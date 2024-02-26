MANILA, Philippines — Thousands of people from the Philippines filled the stands at a historic and sacred Catholic University to attend an interfaith concert with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

The choir is in the Philippines for the second stop of its world tour. The concert was held inside the University of Santo Tomas Arena, with more than 4,000 people in attendance.

“There was magic in the room,” said. L. Whitney Clayton, first counselor in the choir presidency. “There was a deep spiritual feeling as well it was clear that the people of the Philippines loved what happened.”

Leaders of many other faiths attended the concert, including Cardinal Jose F. Advincula, of the Catholic Church.

“The music itself expresses the hope that we need to survive in this world,” he said. “We are all brothers and sisters with one God as our father.”

The audience broke into cheering and amazement when the choir sang in Tagalog – their native language.

The choir has two remaining concerts on Tuesday and Wednesday. Those concerts will be held at the Mall of Asia, which seats 9,000 people.

