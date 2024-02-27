On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Traffic stop in Nevada leads to 2.5 pounds of fentanyl being seized

Feb 27, 2024, 3:53 PM

emergency lights...

FILE: The Nevada Highway Patrol took one person into custody on Sunday after the discovery of fentanyl during a traffic stop.  (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


ELKO, Nev. — The Nevada Highway Patrol took one person into custody on Sunday after the discovery of fentanyl during a traffic stop.

According to a news release from the NHP, a white BMW vehicle was traveling on U.S. Route 93 near milepost 93 in White Pine County when a NHP trooper conducted a traffic stop for excessive speeding. The incident occurred north of Ely, Nevada around 10:30 a.m.

Police said that during the stop, the trooper noticed signs of potential criminal activity. The trooper was granted permission by the driver of the vehicle to conduct a search. During the search, the trooper found roughly 2.5 pounds of fentanyl hidden within the vehicle. Police also said that is roughly 16,000 individual pills.

A small amount of suspected fentanyl dust was also found in the vehicle, according to police.

The driver was booked into the White Pine County Jail for investigation of possession of a controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of a controlled substance for sales. The driver was also booked for investigation of transporting a substance that is not allowed to be introduced into interstate commerce and transporting a controlled substance.

 

Follow @KSL5TV

