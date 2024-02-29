On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Plane makes emergency landing at Hill Air Force Base, pilot uninjured

Feb 29, 2024, 3:10 PM | Updated: 3:13 pm

Hill Air Force Base, Utah (KSL TV, Meghan Thackrey)...

Hill Air Force Base, Utah (KSL TV, Meghan Thackrey)

(KSL TV, Meghan Thackrey)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — A private military contractor had to make an emergency landing at Hill Air Force Base, forcing the airfield to close for the day.

According to HAFB, the contractor, Tactical Air Support, was providing an F-5AT fighter for 388th Fighter Wing Training on Thursday.

“(The pilot) performed a gear up landing (or belly landing) at Hill Air Force Base after an in-flight emergency,” HAFB stated in a press release. “The landing was uneventful, and the pilot is safe.”

The HAFB airfield will remain closed for the day as the plane is replicated and officials assess the condition of the runaway.

Officials with the Salt Lake International Airport said a Boeing 747 plane was diverted from HAFB to its airport but could not confirm if it was due to the emergency landing at the base.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

A 60-year-old man died after crashing in central Utah. (Utah Highway Patrol)...

Larry D. Curtis

Man dies after single-car rollover on I-15 in central Utah

After an emergency call of reckless driving, a man was taken to a hospital and died following a single-car crash in central Utah.

19 hours ago

Christensen's car after the crash with the moose....

Kiersten Nunez

Utah woman lucky to be alive after crash with moose

A woman is lucky to be alive after a nearly 2,000-pound moose crashed into her windshield Sunday night. 

3 days ago

The crown of an avalanche triggered on Little Water Peak near Millcreek Canyon is pictured on Monda...

Michael Houck

Skier severely injured following avalanche near Little Water Peak

A woman needed to be hoisted out of Little Water Peak after being hurt after an avalanche Monday afternoon.

3 days ago

FILE (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Tanker with open lid spills oil on I-15 ramp in West Haven

Hazmat crews are cleaning up an oil and fuel spill on a freeway ramp after a semitrailer turned with an open lid Monday afternoon.

3 days ago

Police said Sunday there were no injuries after a vehicle went off the road and struck a house in s...

Mark Jones

No injuries reported as vehicle leaves the road and strikes a home in southern Utah

Police said there were no injuries after a vehicle went off the road and struck a house in southern Utah on Sunday morning.

4 days ago

The family of a St. George man hit and killed by an alleged driver under the influence is disappoin...

Brianna Chavez

Family of St. George man killed by alleged DUI driver react to plea deal

The family of a St. George man hit and killed by an alleged driver under the influence is disappointed after the accused driver was sentenced to one year in jail.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Plane makes emergency landing at Hill Air Force Base, pilot uninjured