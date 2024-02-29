Plane makes emergency landing at Hill Air Force Base, pilot uninjured

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — A private military contractor had to make an emergency landing at Hill Air Force Base, forcing the airfield to close for the day.

According to HAFB, the contractor, Tactical Air Support, was providing an F-5AT fighter for 388th Fighter Wing Training on Thursday.

“(The pilot) performed a gear up landing (or belly landing) at Hill Air Force Base after an in-flight emergency,” HAFB stated in a press release. “The landing was uneventful, and the pilot is safe.”

The HAFB airfield will remain closed for the day as the plane is replicated and officials assess the condition of the runaway.

Officials with the Salt Lake International Airport said a Boeing 747 plane was diverted from HAFB to its airport but could not confirm if it was due to the emergency landing at the base.