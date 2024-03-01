Weber County man dies after experiencing health issue while snowmobiling

AVON, Cache County — A 51-year-old Weber County man died while snowmobiling Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said the man was riding in Scare Canyon, a remote area in southeast Cache County near Hardware Ranch, when he became short of breath and stopped his snowmobile.

Deputies said the man alerted others who left him to find an area where they could call for help. When they returned, the man had collapsed and was unresponsive.

Members of his party attempted life-saving efforts before first responders arrived. Emergency crews continued those efforts but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies have not released the man’s name.