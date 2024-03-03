On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Winter storm alert still active for central and northern Utah, caution advised

Mar 3, 2024, 2:07 PM | Updated: 4:05 pm

FILE - Smithfield, Utah covered in heavy, slushy snow on Feb. 21, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

(Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Beehive State faced the aftermath of a California blizzard on Saturday, causing damaging wind conditions and blankets of snow. Though it might seem the worst is over, a winter storm advisory remains in effect until 5 p.m. Sunday, meaning more precautions are in order.

Continued caution in Utah’s valleys

According to KSL Meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke, the strongest wind gusts from Saturday marked an 85 mph high in East Layton and came as high as 65 mph in Draper. Van Dyke said that blustery conditions would remain into Sunday, leaving gusts between 35 and 45 mph.

Van Dyke said that snow showers would be isolated on Sunday afternoon, with leftover showers lingering first in central Utah and moving their way up north. However, it may still mean the Wasatch Front picks up another 1-3 inches of snow.

The Utah Department of Traffic posted early afternoon Sunday that state Route 31 would be closed from mile marker 8 to 18 in Sanpete County.

Road conditions remain dangerous throughout the state, and if travel is necessary, extreme caution is advised. Meteorologists advise packing an extra flashlight, food, and water in case of emergency. Utah Highway Patrol said that the storm had caused 282 traffic crashes during the storm, 103 of those were from Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for portions of western Millard and Juab counties until Monday morning at 5 a.m. Additional 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected to fall in the area. As such, the Juab County Sheriff’s Office is warninging motorists to plan for winter driving conditions Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Delays, cancelations reported at Salt Lake City International Airport

Mountain warnings

The Utah Avalanche Center warned early morning Sunday that strong winds had created a “considerable avalanche danger across the mid and upper elevations,” saying avalanches could potentially be 1-3 feet deep, and large enough to bury a human.

KSL Meteorologist Kevin Eubank said that Southern Utah’s mountain ranges will see 12 to 24 inches of snowfall through Sunday evening.

 

