A Code Blue alert issued in Salt Lake County for Sunday night

SALT LAKE CITY — A Code Blue alert has been issued for Salt Lake County for Sunday night as temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s.

⚠️ A Code Blue has been called for Salt Lake County for 03/03/24.⚠️

👉 Shelter is available. See the original post or visit https://t.co/bHsQK3MoQN for details.@slcgov@slcmayor #CodeBlue #Utah https://t.co/AqCjPyg7QC — Salt Lake City Council (@slcCouncil) March 3, 2024

A Code Blue alert is issued if the National Weather Service predicts temperatures of 15 degrees Fahrenheit, including windchill. An alert is also issued if extreme weather conditions are expected to last two hours or longer over the next 24 hours.

Once an alert has been issued, designated shelters across the county will increase their services to provide shelter for more people who need it.

To find a shelter in your area, click here.

If you or someone you know is seeking shelter, you are asked to call 801-990-9999. For any questions or additional information, click here.