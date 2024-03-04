On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Family of 17-year-old who died after Lehi motorcycle crash say he saved lives by donating organs

Mar 3, 2024, 6:24 PM | Updated: 6:25 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

LEHI — The family of a teenager who died following a crash in Lehi last Saturday said his legacy is living on after his organs were donated to several people.

Zeke Gordon, 17, was riding home-built motorcycle when he hit a pickup truck. Lehi police said he was not wearing a helmet.

17-year-old dies following Lehi motorcycle crash

“There are no words to describe that feeling of emotion when you’re told that you don’t get your child back,” said Jennifer Hall, Zeke’s aunt.

Hall is the sister of Zeke’s father who spoke on his behalf to KSL TV. Hall said Zeke’s father is devasted.

“This is the second child that he’s lost,” Hall said.

Zeke is described as a fun and loving teenager who was full of life.

“You know when he was here, he wasn’t quiet,” Hall said followed by a laugh.

(KSL TV) (KSL TV) (KSL TV)

But a small gesture Zeke made became an opportunity to make a difference.

“Zeke was raised to know that (the) responsibility is ours to help others,” Hall said. “He had just received his driver’s license not too long prior to this accident, where he did check box the organ donation.”

Zeke was placed on life support at Primary Children’s Hospital to find matches for his organs. Hall said four people were able to receive a donation.

“To us, he is truly a hero and is living on,” Hall said.

Zeke’s family hopes their story serves as a reminder to spend time with loved ones.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical and funeral expenses as well as counseling services for Zeke’s siblings. To donate, click here.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

