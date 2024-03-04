Abandoned puppy undergoes training as a Price City emotional support dog

PRICE — An abandoned puppy found by a Price City police officer is now being trained as an emotional support dog for the department.

According to the Price City Police Department, officer Steven Brown was dispatched to a found dog on Feb. 10, at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The 911 caller told police they were driving on the highway in Price when they found a box on the side of the road. The caller approached the box and discovered the abandoned 2-month-old puppy inside.

According to police, the box contained the puppy’s breed, birthdate, and vaccination chart but no information about a possible owner.

After Brown picked up the puppy from the caller, he took the dog to a social gathering with off-duty police officers. The department said many of its officers offered to foster the puppy until the owner was found.

Ultimately, Price City police Chief Brandon Sicilia took responsibility for the puppy, and the dog has been in police care for nearly 20 days.

“Since nobody has come forward, the puppy has been named PeeDee, and we are working towards getting him certified and trained as a Critical Incident Emotional Support Dog,” the police department posted on Facebook. “We’ve got a long road ahead of us, but we are excited for him to be able to spread the same love and joy to others that he has already provided for our police family.”

If you wish to donate for PeeDee’s training, food, and supplies – you can visit the Price City Hall or the Price City Police Department.