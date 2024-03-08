On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Two people injured as fire spreads to two Salt Lake City homes

Mar 8, 2024, 6:07 AM | Updated: 6:54 am

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were injured after a house fire spread to a second Salt Lake home Friday morning.

Crews responded to the homes near 915 W. 500 South around 3:30 a.m. as plumes of smoke were visible from different parts of the city.

“This fire did spread pretty quickly to that other house,” said Capt. Andrew Wilcox with the Salt Lake City Fire Department. “Our crews were able to do a really good job of getting that isolated to those two structures there.”

Two people were treated on scene for injuries before first responders took them to LDS Hospital in stable condition. Firefighters said everyone was able to safely evacuate.

Crews were still working to extinguish the flames as of 6 a.m. Wilcox said the fire had spread to different, tough-to-reach parts of the homes, including one of the attics. At one point almost 45 personnel were on scene to battle the fire.

Wilcox said the fire started on the exterior of one of the homes and investigators were on scene.

Crews respond to a house fire in Salt Lake City on March 8, 2024. (KSL TV) Crews respond to a house fire in Salt Lake City on March 8, 2024. (KSL TV) Crews respond to a house fire in Salt Lake City on March 8, 2024. (KSL TV) Crews respond to a house fire in Salt Lake City on March 8, 2024. (KSL TV) Crews respond to a house fire in Salt Lake City on March 8, 2024. (Derek Petersen, KSL TV)

This is a developing story. It may be updated as new information becomes available.

Two people injured as fire spreads to two Salt Lake City homes