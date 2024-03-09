Provo couple accused of sex with teen daughter, saying it was ‘safer’ than with strangers

PROVO — A Provo couple has been arrested after police say they thought it would be “safer” for their teenage daughter to have sexual experiences with them rather than with “strangers.”

The girl’s stepfather and mother, both in their mid to late 30s, were booked into the Utah County Jail Thursday for investigation of forcible sexual abuse, forcible sodomy and object rape. The stepfather was also arrested for investigation of rape.

KSL.com is not naming the parents to protect the identity of the victim.

The girl called police on Thursday stating that “her father had been raping her for the last year and a half,” according to a police booking affidavit.

When questioned, by officers, the parents admitted to engaging in sexual activities with their daughter for over a year.

“(The stepfather) explained that a year ago he and the victim’s mother learned that the victim was wanting to meet and have sex with strangers. (He) said that together with his wife they decided that teaching the victim about sex, and engaging in sexual acts with the victim would be safer for her than having sex with strangers,” the affidavit states.

Police say the parents may face additional counts if formal charges are filed by the Utah County Attorney’s Office.